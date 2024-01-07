Heron Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has entered into a five-year distributor partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences, LLC to expand the sales network supporting ZYNRELEF® (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution. The partnership will launch in several phases, initially at a regional level, followed by an expanded national rollout. In total, approximately 650 representatives will be added to Heron's sales network over the next year.

CrossLink will be the lead partner in the United States to expand ZYNRELEF promotion for orthopedic indications. Under the terms of the agreement, CrossLink is compensated on a fixed-fee per vial basis, based on growth over a pre-determined baseline period. ZYNRELEF is the first and only dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam.

ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. ZYNRELEF was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") in May 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. In December 2021, the FDA approved an expansion of ZYNRELEF's indication.

In December 2022, the company submitted an sNDA to support the proposed indication for greatly expanded use of ZYNRELEF in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures. On July 31, 2023, the FDA notified Heron of an extension of the PDUFA approval goal date by three months to provide for a full review of the submission. The FDA has set a new extended PDUFA approval goal date of January 23, 2024.

ZYNRELEF is now indicated in the U.S. in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy have not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures. ZYNRELEF was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020 and by the United Kingdom Regulatory Authority in January 2021.