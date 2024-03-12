Heron Therapeutics
Q4 Earnings Call
March 12, 2024
Forward-looking Statements and non-GAAP Disclosures
2
Executive Summary
Heron Therapeutics 2023 Achievements
New management team and cost cutting measures in place;
- Operating expenses (excluding stock compensation and depreciation and amortization) reduced from $182M (2022), $135M (2023), $108-116M (2024)
Gross margin improvement from the 50% range historically to over 70%
- Completed capital raise - $30M in Equity and $50M in debt, pulled down $25M ($55M in total); Current cash and cash equivalents/investments at the end of December was over $80M
- Vial Access Needle (VAN) and Prefilled Syringe (PFS) are all budgeted and making progress
4
2023 oncology care franchise revenue was $107.9 million, exceeding full-year 2023 guidance
ZYNRELEF achieved quarterly record of $5.6 million in Q4 Net Product Sales
- Announced partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences, LLC to expand ZYNRELEF promotional efforts on January 7, 2024; January 23, 2024 label expansion
4
Product
Performance
Update
Oncology Care Franchise Net Sales
3 months ended December 31, 2023: $28.1 million
12 months ended December 31, 2023: $107.9 million
CINVANTI Net Sales
SUSTOL Net Sales
25.0 M
4.0 M
3.8 M
24.5 M
24.5 M
3.4 M
24.3 M
3.5 M
24.0 M
3.0 M
3.0 M
3.0 M
2.8 M
23.5 M
23.3 M
23.1 M
2.5 M
23.0 M
22.9 M
22.5 M
2.0 M
22.0 M
1.5 M
21.5 M
1.0 M
21.0 M
0.5 M
20.5 M
20.0 M
0.0 M
2022-Q4
2023-Q1
2023-Q2
2023-Q3
2023-Q4
2022-Q4
2023-Q1
2023-Q2
2023-Q3
2023-Q4
6
Acute Care Franchise Net Sales
3 months ended December 31, 2023: $6.1 million
12 months ended December 31, 2023: $19.1 million
APONVIE Net Sales
ZYNRELEF Net Sales
0.60 M
6.0 M
5.6 M
0.50 M
0.50 M
5.0 M
4.4 M
3.9 M
4.1 M
0.40 M
4.0 M
0.35 M
3.5 M
0.32 M
0.30 M
3.0 M
0.24 M
0.20 M
2.0 M
0.10 M
1.0 M
0.00 M
0.0 M
2023-Q1
2023-Q2
2023-Q3
2023-Q4
2022-Q4
2023-Q1
2023-Q2
2023-Q3
2023-Q4
7
CrossLink Launch
【 AE/PQC
【 CL First Cases Complete
Collaboration
【 CL Leadership Mtg
【 HeronU Wave 1
【 Mercury Med Training
【 Training Plans
【 AAOS
【 Cary Training
【 SMS Training
Complete
【 Heron Co-Lead
【 Compliance
Placed
【 Columbia Training
Collaboration
【 Contract
【 CL Leadership
【 NSM w/ CL
【 Macon
【 CL Distributor
【 Medical
Live Training
【 Charlotte, NC Training
Evaluations
Signed
Collaboration
Co-leads
Training
- CL Co-leads Placed
【 Atlanta Training
【 CL Network
Expansion
Begins
January
February
March
Aoril
6
13
23
31
1
8
19
23
31
1
10
11
12
15
23
29
1
12
20
31
Summary
- January: Contract Executed, Phase 1 and Phase 2 Training Plan Complete, Medical/Legal/Quality Consulted
- February: Crosslink Leadership Trained (20), AAOS Networking and Momentum
- March 3-6: NSM CL Co-leads Join, Trust & Collaboration
- March 7-28: NC, SC, GA Joint Teams Trained, 150 Sales/Clinical Reps (Atlanta 38, Columbia 40, Macon 24, Cary 20, Charlotte 28)
- • April: First non CL Legacy Distributors Trained, Existing Regional Groups Evaluated
CrossLink Network
Rollout
• CL Legacy Southeast - April 1 (NC, SC, GA, 250 reps)
• 13 ancillary distributor with current working relationships
through 2027
• Midwest - 250 reps across 16 states
• Each month add 1-2 distributors groups
• Northeast - relationships with Zimmer, all 1099 reps
Pipeline
• SMS April 17-18 (Michigan, 36 Sales Reps)
• Mercury Medical April 24-25 (Kansas, Missouri, Southern
Illinois, 50 Sales Reps)
• MSA, Inc. Dallas (Greater Dallas, 37 Sales Reps)
• ZB Solutions (Louisiana, Mississippi, FL Panhandle,
Tennessee, Alabama, 186 Sales Reps)
9
Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Opportunity
- Total number of ASCs in the country - 6000+
- ASC's are independent centers operating outside the hospital setting, a majority physician-owned
- 60% of all outpatient surgical procedures were performed at ASCs in 2020
Orthopedics Among Fastest Growing
80%
Segment of ASC Procedures
70%
66%
68%
61%
60%
58%
52%
50%
44%
- CrossLink has a significant footprint in this setting and strong relationships
- Orthopedic procedure volume is trending toward ASCs
40%
33%
30%
30%
20%
10%
10%
7%10%
4%
0%
Cardiology
Spine
Other
Othopedics
2015 2018
Mid 2020s
10
