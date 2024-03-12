Forward-looking Statements and non-GAAP Disclosures

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the potential market opportunities for ZYNRELEF, APONVIE, CINVANTI and SUSTOL; revenue, adjusted EBITDA and other financial guidance provided by the Company; the results of the commercial launch of APONVIE; the potential additional market opportunity for the expanded U.S. label for ZYNRELEF; the timing of the Company's development of the VAN program and receipt of required regulatory approvals; our ability to establish and maintain successful commercial arrangements like our co-promotion agreement CrossLink Life Sciences; the outcome of the Company's pending ANDA litigation; whether the Company is required to write-off any additional inventory in the future; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations and the risk that future equity financings may be needed; any inability or delay in achieving profitability. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

In addition to the company's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company provides non-GAAP measures that it determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets, manage the Company's business, and set incentive and compensation arrangements. The company presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this presentation. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2024 guidance for adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the Company is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expense and litigation settlements. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that are outside of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. While the Company is unable to address the probable significance of these items, they could have a material impact on GAAP net income and operating expenses for the guidance period.