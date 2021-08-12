Heroux Devtek : HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE

Longueuil, Québec, August 10, 2021 - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 10, 2021, each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 16, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

Name of Votes cast FOR % of votes cast Votes cast % of votes Nominee FOR WITHHELD cast WITHHELD Nathalie Bourque 28 611 928 99.97% 7 939 0.03% Martin Brassard 28 257 747 98.73% 362 120 1.27% Didier Evrard 28 610 667 99.97% 9 200 0.03% Gilles Labbé 28 226 697 98.63% 393 170 1.37% Louis Morin 28 246 132 98.69% 373 735 1.31% James J. Morris 28 141 014 98.33% 478 853 1.67% Brian A. Robbins 27 083 028 94.63% 1 536 839 5.37% Annie Thabet 28 226 673 98.63% 393 194 1.37% Beverly Wyse 28 611 659 99.97% 8 208 0.03%

Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the Annual Meeting,Ernst

Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed today with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com

