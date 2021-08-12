Log in
    HRX   CA42774L1094

HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC.

(HRX)
  Report
Heroux Devtek : HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

Longueuil, Québec, August 10, 2021 - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 10, 2021, each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 16, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

Name of

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast

Votes cast

% of votes

Nominee

FOR

WITHHELD

cast

WITHHELD

Nathalie Bourque

28 611 928

99.97%

7 939

0.03%

Martin Brassard

28 257 747

98.73%

362 120

1.27%

Didier Evrard

28 610 667

99.97%

9 200

0.03%

Gilles Labbé

28 226 697

98.63%

393 170

1.37%

Louis Morin

28 246 132

98.69%

373 735

1.31%

James J. Morris

28 141 014

98.33%

478 853

1.67%

Brian A. Robbins

27 083 028

94.63%

1 536 839

5.37%

Annie Thabet

28 226 673

98.63%

393 194

1.37%

Beverly Wyse

28 611 659

99.97%

8 208

0.03%

Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the Annual Meeting,Ernst

  • Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed today with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors.

Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Investor Relations

Stéphane Arsenault

Hugo Delorme

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext 555

Tel.: 450-679-3330

hdelorme@mercureconseil.ca

IR@herouxdevtek.com

Disclaimer

Heroux-Devtek Inc. published this content on 10 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 567 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 33,8 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 110 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 693 M 554 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brassard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane Arsenault Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gilles Labbé Executive Chairman
Rui Furtado Vice President-Engineering
Brian Andrew Robbins Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC.36.03%554
SAFRAN-5.48%54 827
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED0.84%34 393
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD13.36%27 678
HEICO CORPORATION0.84%17 185
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-6.92%14 588