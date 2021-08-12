Heroux Devtek : HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE
HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS
Longueuil, Québec, August 10, 2021 - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 10, 2021, each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 16, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:
|
Name of
|
Votes cast FOR
|
% of votes cast
|
Votes cast
|
% of votes
|
Nominee
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
cast
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITHHELD
|
Nathalie Bourque
|
28 611 928
|
99.97%
|
7 939
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Martin Brassard
|
28 257 747
|
98.73%
|
362 120
|
1.27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Didier Evrard
|
28 610 667
|
99.97%
|
9 200
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gilles Labbé
|
28 226 697
|
98.63%
|
393 170
|
1.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Louis Morin
|
28 246 132
|
98.69%
|
373 735
|
1.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
James J. Morris
|
28 141 014
|
98.33%
|
478 853
|
1.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brian A. Robbins
|
27 083 028
|
94.63%
|
1 536 839
|
5.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annie Thabet
|
28 226 673
|
98.63%
|
393 194
|
1.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverly Wyse
|
28 611 659
|
99.97%
|
8 208
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the Annual Meeting,Ernst
-
Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed today with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com
ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors.
Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.
|
CONTACT INFORMATION
|
|
Héroux-Devtek Inc.
|
Investor Relations
|
Stéphane Arsenault
|
Hugo Delorme
|
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext 555
|
Tel.: 450-679-3330
|
hdelorme@mercureconseil.ca
|
IR@herouxdevtek.com
|
