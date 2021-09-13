HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q1

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Presentation Material for
FY04/2022 Q1 Financial Results
September 10, 2021
HEROZ, Inc.（4382）
Business Overview
FY04/2022 Q1
Performance
Growth Strategy
Reference Materials
Company Overview
2019
Listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
Name
HEROZ, Inc.
2018
Location
PMO Tamachi 2F, 5-31-17 Shiba, Minato-ku,
Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers
Capital and business alliance with Netmarble Games Corporation
Tokyo
2017
Established
April 2009
Capital and business alliances with Takenaka Corporation and Koei
HEROZ Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.