    4382   JP3783070000

HEROZ, INC.

(4382)
HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q1

09/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Notice

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Presentation Material for

FY04/2022 Q1 Financial Results

September 10, 2021

HEROZ, Inc.4382

  1. Business Overview
  2. FY04/2022 Q1

Performance

  1. Growth Strategy
  2. Reference Materials

Company Overview

2019

Listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

Name

HEROZ, Inc.

2018

Location

PMO Tamachi 2F, 5-31-17 Shiba, Minato-ku,

Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers

Capital and business alliance with Netmarble Games Corporation

Tokyo

2017

Established

April 2009

Capital and business alliances with Takenaka Corporation and Koei

Representatives Takahiro Hayashi/Tomohiro Takahashi

Tecmo Games

Business

AI (B-to-B) services: HEROZ Kishin

2016

Capital and business alliance with Bandai Namco Entertainment

Description AI (B-to-C) services: "Shogi Wars", etc.

2013

Membership Japan Deep Learning Association,

Shogi AI, developed by HEROZ engineers, defeated a shogi

The Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence

professional

2012

Launched mobile app, "Shogi Wars"

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Takahiro Hayashi

Graduated from Waseda University Joined NEC as a technology engineer Experience at IT strategy division, business planning division

Founded HEROZ

Shogi Track Record

Amateur 6th dan (highest rank after becoming national amateur champion)

7th dan, Shogi Wars

Amateur Kisen Champion (7-time title defender as national champion)

Played against Yoshiharu Habu (permanent 7 title holder)

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Director, COO and CFO

Director and CTO

Tomohiro Takahashi

Daisuke Asahara

Keiichi Iguchi

Graduated from Waseda University

Graduated from Kyoto University

Graduated from

Joined NEC as a technology engineer

MBA from Wharton School

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Experience at Business Planning Division, BIGLOBE

ex-Goldman Sachs

Joined NEC Central Research Labs

Founded HEROZ

3

Our Vision

Creating the future through artificial intelligence (AI) revolutions

4

Global Leader in Mind Game AI

Chess AI

Shogi AI

Go AI

Deep Blue ('97)

AI developed by our

Google acquired Deep Mind

defeated a

engineers defeated a

('14)

professional Chess

professional Shogi

AlphaGo, developed by

player

(Japanese Chess)

Deep Mind, defeated a

player ('13)

professional Go player

('16)

IBM

Google

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEROZ Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 700 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2022 80,0 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 385x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 697 M 279 M 279 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart HEROZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
HEROZ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEROZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 043,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Hayashi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Daisuke Asahara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tomohiro Takahashi Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Tomohiro Inoue Independent Outside Director
Toru Kamiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEROZ, INC.-23.14%279
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.95%2 222 228
SEA LIMITED63.53%175 609
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.47%95 618
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.62%89 584
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.94%75 456