HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q3

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 600 M 13,7 M 13,7 M Net income 2022 30,0 M 0,26 M 0,26 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 456x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 13 703 M 117 M 117 M Capi. / Sales 2022 8,56x Capi. / Sales 2023 7,41x Nbr of Employees 55 Free-Float - Chart HEROZ, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HEROZ, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 912,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takahiro Hayashi Co-CEO & Representative Director Tomohiro Takahashi Co-CEO & Representative Director Hiroya Mori Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer Keiichi Iguchi Director & Chief Technology Officer Daisuke Asahara Chief Operating Officer & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HEROZ, INC. -30.22% 117 MICROSOFT CORPORATION -16.73% 2 099 647 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -35.38% 62 457 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -20.56% 60 069 SEA LIMITED -59.30% 51 159 SYNOPSYS INC. -20.30% 44 964