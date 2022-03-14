HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q3
Notice
This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Presentation Material for
FY04/2022 Q3 Financial Results
March 11, 2022
Business Overview
FY04/2022 Q3
Performance
Growth Strategy
Reference Materials
Company Overview
Name HEROZ, Inc.
Location PMO Tamachi 2F, 5-31-17 Shiba, Minato-ku,
Tokyo
Established
April 2009
Representatives Takahiro Hayashi/Tomohiro Takahashi Business AI (B-to-B) services: HEROZ Kishin
Description AI (B-to-C) services: "Shogi Wars", etc.
Membership Japan Deep Learning Association,
The Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence
2021
Capital and business alliance with VarioSecure
2019
Listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
2018
Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers
Capital and business alliance with Netmarble Games Corporation
2017
Capital and business alliances with Takenaka Corporation and Koei Tecmo Games
2016
Capital and business alliance with Bandai Namco Entertainment
2013
Shogi AI, developed by engineers formerly with HEROZ, defeated a shogi professional
2012
Launched mobile app, "Shogi Wars"
Representative Director and Co-CEO
Takahiro Hayashi
Graduated from Waseda University Joined NEC as a technology engineer Experience at IT strategy division, business planning division
Founded HEROZ
Shogi Track Record
Amateur 6
th dan (highest rank after becoming national amateur champion)
7
th dan, Shogi Wars
Amateur Kisen Champion (7-time title defender as national champion)
Played against Yoshiharu Habu (permanent 7 title holder)
Representative Director and Co-CEO
Director, and COO
Director and CTO
Tomohiro Takahashi
Daisuke Asahara
Keiichi Iguchi
Graduated from Waseda University
Graduated from Kyoto University
Graduated from
Joined NEC as a technology engineer
MBA from Wharton School
Tokyo Institute of Technology
Experience at Business Planning Division, BIGLOBE
ex-Goldman Sachs
Joined NEC Central Research Labs
3
Founded HEROZ
Creating the future through artificial intelligence (AI) revolutions
Global Leader in Mind Game AI
Deep Blue ('97)
AI developed by
Google acquired Deep Mind
defeated a
engineers formerly
('14)
professional Chess
with HEROZ defeated
AlphaGo, developed by
player
a professional Shogi
Deep Mind, defeated a
(Japanese Chess)
professional Go player
player ('13)
('16)
IBM
Google
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
HEROZ Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEROZ, INC.
Sales 2022
1 600 M
13,7 M
13,7 M
Net income 2022
30,0 M
0,26 M
0,26 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
456x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
13 703 M
117 M
117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
8,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023
7,41x
Nbr of Employees
55
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HEROZ, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
912,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.