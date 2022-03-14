Log in
    4382   JP3783070000

HEROZ, INC.

(4382)
HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q3

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Notice

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Presentation Material for

FY04/2022 Q3 Financial Results

March 11, 2022

HEROZ, Inc.4382

  1. Business Overview
  2. FY04/2022 Q3

Performance

  1. Growth Strategy
  2. Reference Materials

Company Overview

Name HEROZ, Inc.

Location PMO Tamachi 2F, 5-31-17 Shiba, Minato-ku,

Tokyo

Established April 2009

Representatives Takahiro Hayashi/Tomohiro Takahashi Business AI (B-to-B) services: HEROZ Kishin

Description AI (B-to-C) services: "Shogi Wars", etc.

Membership Japan Deep Learning Association,

The Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence

2021

Capital and business alliance with VarioSecure

2019

Listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

2018

Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers

Capital and business alliance with Netmarble Games Corporation

2017

Capital and business alliances with Takenaka Corporation and Koei Tecmo Games

2016

Capital and business alliance with Bandai Namco Entertainment

2013

Shogi AI, developed by engineers formerly with HEROZ, defeated a shogi professional

2012

Launched mobile app, "Shogi Wars"

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Takahiro Hayashi

Graduated from Waseda University Joined NEC as a technology engineer Experience at IT strategy division, business planning division

Founded HEROZ

Shogi Track Record

Amateur 6th dan (highest rank after becoming national amateur champion)

7th dan, Shogi Wars

Amateur Kisen Champion (7-time title defender as national champion)

Played against Yoshiharu Habu (permanent 7 title holder)

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Director, and COO

Director and CTO

Tomohiro Takahashi

Daisuke Asahara

Keiichi Iguchi

Graduated from Waseda University

Graduated from Kyoto University

Graduated from

Joined NEC as a technology engineer

MBA from Wharton School

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Experience at Business Planning Division, BIGLOBE

ex-Goldman Sachs

Joined NEC Central Research Labs 3

Founded HEROZ

Our Vision

Creating the future through artificial intelligence (AI) revolutions

4

Global Leader in Mind Game AI

Chess AI

Shogi AI

Go AI

Deep Blue ('97)

AI developed by

Google acquired Deep Mind

defeated a

engineers formerly

('14)

professional Chess

with HEROZ defeated

AlphaGo, developed by

player

a professional Shogi

Deep Mind, defeated a

(Japanese Chess)

professional Go player

player ('13)

('16)

IBM

Google

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEROZ Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
