HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
March 11, 2022
Company name:
HEROZ, Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4382
URL
https://www.heroz.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director and Co-CEO
Takahiro Hayashi
Inquiries:
Executive Officer and CFO
Hiroya Mori
TEL
03(6435)2495
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
March 11, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended January 31, 2022
1,101
-
110
-
(3)
-
(0)
-
(2)
-
Nine months ended January 31, 2021
1,127
0.5
258
(30.6)
215
(33.7)
206
(23.5)
140
(23.7)
※EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended January 31, 2022
(0.20)
-
Nine months ended January 31, 2021
9.42
9.28
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of January 31, 2022
6,555
6,388
97.4
As of April 30, 2021
6,546
6,403
97.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended April 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending April 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,700
-
100
-
90
-
63
-
4.19
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of January 31, 2022
15,025,582
shares
As of April 30, 2021
15,025,582
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of January 31, 2022
- shares
As of April 30, 2021
- shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended January 31, 2022
15,025,582
shares
Nine months ended January 31, 2021
14,929,624
shares
2
Disclaimer
HEROZ Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
