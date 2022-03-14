HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022

Log in
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

March 11, 2022

Company name:

HEROZ, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4382

URL

https://www.heroz.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Takahiro Hayashi

Inquiries:

Executive Officer and CFO

Hiroya Mori

TEL

03(6435)2495

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

March 11, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended January 31, 2022

1,101

-

110

-

(3)

-

(0)

-

(2)

-

Nine months ended January 31, 2021

1,127

0.5

258

(30.6)

215

(33.7)

206

(23.5)

140

(23.7)

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended January 31, 2022

(0.20)

-

Nine months ended January 31, 2021

9.42

9.28

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of January 31, 2022

6,555

6,388

97.4

As of April 30, 2021

6,546

6,403

97.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended April 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending April 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,700

-

100

-

90

-

63

-

4.19

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of January 31, 2022

15,025,582

shares

As of April 30, 2021

15,025,582

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of January 31, 2022

- shares

As of April 30, 2021

- shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended January 31, 2022

15,025,582

shares

Nine months ended January 31, 2021

14,929,624

shares

2

Disclaimer

HEROZ Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
