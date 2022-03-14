HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

March 11, 2022 Company name: HEROZ, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4382 URL https://www.heroz.co.jp Representative: Representative Director and Co-CEO Takahiro Hayashi Inquiries: Executive Officer and CFO Hiroya Mori TEL 03(6435)2495 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: March 11, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales EBITDA Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended January 31, 2022 1,101 - 110 - (3) - (0) - (2) - Nine months ended January 31, 2021 1,127 0.5 258 (30.6) 215 (33.7) 206 (23.5) 140 (23.7) ※EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended January 31, 2022 (0.20) - Nine months ended January 31, 2021 9.42 9.28 (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of January 31, 2022 6,555 6,388 97.4 As of April 30, 2021 6,546 6,403 97.8 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended April 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending April 30, 2022 - 0.00 - Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast) 0.00 0.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,700 - 100 - 90 - 63 - 4.19

1