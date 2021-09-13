HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
September 10, 2021
Company name:
HEROZ, Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4382
URL
https://www.heroz.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director and Co-CEO
Takahiro Hayashi
Inquiries:
Director, COO and CFO
Daisuke Asahara
TEL
03(6435)2495
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
September 10, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (from May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended July 31, 2021
354
-
47
-
9
-
6
-
3
-
Three months ended July 31, 2020
367
(2.5)
83
(34.4)
69
(37.3)
67
(37.9)
46
(38.5)
※EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended July 31, 2021
0.24
0.24
Three months ended July 31, 2020
3.10
3.05
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of July 31, 2021
6,560
6,390
97.4
As of April 30, 2021
6,546
6,403
97.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended April 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending April 30, 2022
-
Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast)
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,700
-
100
-
90
-
63
-
4.19
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of July 31, 2021
15,025,582
shares
As of April 30, 2021
15,025,582
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of July 31, 2021
- shares
As of April 30, 2021
- shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended July 31, 2021
15,025,582
shares
Three months ended July 31, 2020
14,918,363
shares
2
