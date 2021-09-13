Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HEROZ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4382   JP3783070000

HEROZ, INC.

(4382)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

09/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

September 10, 2021

Company name:

HEROZ, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4382

URL

https://www.heroz.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director and Co-CEO

Takahiro Hayashi

Inquiries:

Director, COO and CFO

Daisuke Asahara

TEL

03(6435)2495

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

September 10, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (from May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended July 31, 2021

354

-

47

-

9

-

6

-

3

-

Three months ended July 31, 2020

367

(2.5)

83

(34.4)

69

(37.3)

67

(37.9)

46

(38.5)

※EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended July 31, 2021

0.24

0.24

Three months ended July 31, 2020

3.10

3.05

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of July 31, 2021

6,560

6,390

97.4

As of April 30, 2021

6,546

6,403

97.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended April 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending April 30, 2022

-

Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast)

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,700

-

100

-

90

-

63

-

4.19

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of July 31, 2021

15,025,582

shares

As of April 30, 2021

15,025,582

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of July 31, 2021

- shares

As of April 30, 2021

- shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended July 31, 2021

15,025,582

shares

Three months ended July 31, 2020

14,918,363

shares

2

Disclaimer

HEROZ Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEROZ, INC.
04:02aHEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended..
PU
04:02aHEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2022 Q1
PU
09/10HEROZ, Inc. entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire 32.31% stake i..
CI
06/14TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION : - Conclusion of a business alliance agreement wit..
AQ
06/14HEROZ, Inc. Announces Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending..
CI
06/14HEROZ, Inc. Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended Apri..
CI
03/15HEROZ : Profit Falls 24% in Nine Months to January
MT
03/15HEROZ : Presentation Material for FY04-2021 Q3
PU
03/15HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended ..
PU
03/15HEROZ, Inc. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 700 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2022 80,0 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 385x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 697 M 279 M 279 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart HEROZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
HEROZ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEROZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 043,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Hayashi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Daisuke Asahara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tomohiro Takahashi Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Tomohiro Inoue Independent Outside Director
Toru Kamiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEROZ, INC.-23.14%279
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.95%2 222 228
SEA LIMITED63.53%175 609
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.47%95 618
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.62%89 584
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.94%75 456