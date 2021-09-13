HEROZ : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

September 10, 2021 Company name: HEROZ, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4382 URL https://www.heroz.co.jp Representative: Representative Director and Co-CEO Takahiro Hayashi Inquiries: Director, COO and CFO Daisuke Asahara TEL 03(6435)2495 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: September 10, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (from May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales EBITDA Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended July 31, 2021 354 - 47 - 9 - 6 - 3 - Three months ended July 31, 2020 367 (2.5) 83 (34.4) 69 (37.3) 67 (37.9) 46 (38.5) ※EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended July 31, 2021 0.24 0.24 Three months ended July 31, 2020 3.10 3.05 (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of July 31, 2021 6,560 6,390 97.4 As of April 30, 2021 6,546 6,403 97.8 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended April 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending April 30, 2022 - Year ending April 30, 2022 (Forecast) 0.00 - 0.00 0.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending April 30, 2022 (from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,700 - 100 - 90 - 63 - 4.19

1