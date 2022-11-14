Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hersha Hospitality Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   US4278255009

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST

(HT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
10.00 USD   +0.91%
06:22aHersha Hospitality Trust : HT Investor Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/07B. Riley Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust's Price Target to $11 From $13, Reduces Estimates After Additional Hotel Sales; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/01HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hersha Hospitality Trust : HT Investor Presentation - November 2022

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N

N O V E M B E R 2 0 2 2

S A N C T U A R Y B E A C H R E S O R T

03

13

21

26

I N V E S T M E N T T H E S I S

L O D G I N G R E C O V E R Y

C O R E M A R K E T D R I V E R S

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y

2

T H E R I T T E N H O U S E H O T E L

I N V E S T M E N T T H E S I S

T H E R I T Z - C A R L T O N , G E O R G E T O W N

I N V E S T M E N T T H E S I S S U M M A R Y

TRANSFORMED PORTFOLIO FOCUSED ON LUXURY & LIFESTYLE ASSETS AND NEW YORK CITY

BEST-IN-CLASS HOTELS WITH DEMONSTRABLE PRIVATE MARKET VALUE, POSITIONED FOR OUTSIZED GROWTH

RIGHTSIZED BALANCE SHEET WITH NO MATERIAL MATURITIES THROUGH 2025

LONG-TERM MARGIN GROWTH

MAJOR CAPITAL PROJECTS COMPLETE

ALIGNED MANAGEMENT TEAM

N U H O T E L B R O O K L Y N

4

S T R AT E G I C D I S P O S I T I O N S

H I G H L I G H T P O R T F O L I O VA L U E

  • Our strategic dispositions have allowed us to significantly improve our leverage profile, reduce the weighted average cost of debt, reinstate our dividend and build up substantial cash reserves without diluting our shareholders
  • In 2022 Hersha generated ~$650 Million in gross proceeds from hotel sales
  • In conjunction with its strategic dispositions, Hersha refinanced its corporate credit facility with no meaningful maturities through 2025
  • Sale proceeds reduced our cumulative debt load by approximately $500M and generated nearly $120M in unrestricted cash

T H E P A R R O T K E Y H O T E L & V I L L A S

Our most recent dispositions of the Pan Pacific Seattle and Hotel Milo Santa Barbara were executed at ~ $450K/ Key highlighting the significant disparity between the public and private market valuation of our portfolio

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
06:22aHersha Hospitality Trust : HT Investor Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/07B. Riley Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust's Price Target to $11 From $13, Reduces Estima..
MT
11/01HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Hersha Hospitality Trust to $10 From $11.50, Keeps ..
MT
10/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Target to $9 From $10, Maintains H..
MT
10/27Transcript : Hersha Hospitality Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/26Hersha Hospitality : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (HT) HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $104.2M
MT
10/26Earnings Flash (HT) HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Posts Q3 AFFO $0.33
MT
10/26Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 406 M - -
Net income 2022 53,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,48x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hersha Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay H. Shah Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Neil H. Shah President & Chief Operating Officer
Ashish R. Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Hasu P. Shah Chairman
Donald J. Landry Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST9.05%396
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.6.71%31 474
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.6.73%13 271
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.78%13 005
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-1.85%4 921
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.1.98%3 768