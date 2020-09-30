Log in
Hersha Hospitality Trust

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST

(HT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 9, 2020

09/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 6256442 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10147776. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: expectations of the Company’s future economic performance, savings due to cost-cutting measures and the sufficiency of cash to meet operational needs. For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Hersha Hospitality Trust’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact: Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Costa, Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (215) 238-1046

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 206 M - -
Net income 2020 -177 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hersha Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5,77 $
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay H. Shah Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Neil H. Shah President & Chief Operating Officer
Hasu P. Shah Chairman
Ashish R. Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Landry Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST-61.92%216
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-8.45%12 483
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-14.29%8 038
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.16%7 567
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.78%3 714
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-60.84%2 387
