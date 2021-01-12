Log in
Herti AD

HERTI AD

(HTV)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/05
1.36 BGN   0.00%
1.36 BGN   0.00%
Herti : Virtual trade show 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

01/12/2021 | 02:30am EST
2021.01.12

Herti will be showcasing its products on the virtual platform of The 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium. The show will be a full virtual experience - from the session to the trade show exhibits. There is no fee to visit the virtual trade show, but registration is required. Visit our virtual booth to access videos, informational PDFs, and links to our website and social media. You can also use live chat to communicate with our staff or make appointments for more in-depth conversations.

The show will be held on-line from 26 to 29 of January 2021. Registration is open.

Disclaimer

Herti AD published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:29:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 42,7 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2019 0,69 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net Debt 2019 15,7 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 9,74 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 451
Free-Float 0,28%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zahari Ganev Zahariev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Blagoev Yulianov Chairman
Ivaylo Petrov Director-Financial
Danail Denchev Technical Director
Josef Mayer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERTI AD0.00%10
BALL CORPORATION-2.80%29 627
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.16%13 216
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION4.02%13 076
BRAMBLES LIMITED-0.19%12 086
APTARGROUP, INC.1.39%9 001
