Herti : Virtual trade show 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

2021.01.12

Herti will be showcasing its products on the virtual platform of The 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium. The show will be a full virtual experience - from the session to the trade show exhibits. There is no fee to visit the virtual trade show, but registration is required. Visit our virtual booth to access videos, informational PDFs, and links to our website and social media. You can also use live chat to communicate with our staff or make appointments for more in-depth conversations.

The show will be held on-line from 26 to 29 of January 2021. Registration is open.