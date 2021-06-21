Log in
    HTV   BG1100061073

HERTI AD

(HTV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/05
1.36 BGN   0.00%
HERTI  : Approved investment project supported by the Norway Grants 2014-2021
PU
HERTI  : Virtual trade show 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium
PU
Herti : Approved investment project supported by the Norway Grants 2014-2021

06/21/2021 | 08:11am EDT
2021.06.21

On June 14th, 2021 'Herti' AD received the approval of the project 'GALP Greener ALuminum Cap (Implementation of green innovative production processes under Industry 4.0)' supported by the Norway Grants 2014-2021, in the frame of the Business Development, Innovation and SMEs, Bulgaria.
The project will be implemented in Pliska, Bulgaria in the next 18 months. The project budget is 1 703 540 Euro and the grant amount is 800 000 Euro, representing 46,96% of the eligible costs of the project.

Disclaimer

Herti AD published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zahari Ganev Zahariev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ivaylo Petrov Director-Financial
Alexander Blagoev Yulianov Chairman
Danail Denchev Technical Director
Diyana Gabrovska Director-Human Resource & Administrative
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERTI AD0.00%10
BALL CORPORATION-15.01%25 994
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION32.48%17 057
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-1.76%13 100
BRAMBLES LIMITED7.36%12 284
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.18.31%9 826