Herti : Approved investment project supported by the Norway Grants 2014-2021

2021.06.21

On June 14th, 2021 'Herti' AD received the approval of the project 'GALP Greener ALuminum Cap (Implementation of green innovative production processes under Industry 4.0)' supported by the Norway Grants 2014-2021, in the frame of the Business Development, Innovation and SMEs, Bulgaria.

The project will be implemented in Pliska, Bulgaria in the next 18 months. The project budget is 1 703 540 Euro and the grant amount is 800 000 Euro, representing 46,96% of the eligible costs of the project.