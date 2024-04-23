Herti AD is a Bulgaria-based company that specializes in the production and trade of plastic, composite and aluminum closures; as well as plastic articles for the food processing, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Herti AD's product range includes standard closures, aluminum, plastic and composite closures for mineral water, spirits, wine, food and pharmaceutical industries. The product range contains of 28 different types of aluminum closures with a diameter from 18mm to 43mm and a height from 12mm to 60mm. In addition, it provides varnishing of aluminum sheets and litho printing services. Herti AD has a 100% stake in Tihert EAD (Tihert JSC), Bulgaria, Herti UK and Herti France. In addition, it has two affiliated companies Herti Group International and IGM Holding. The Company distributes its production in Bulgaria and in more than 30 countries around the world.