    HTZGQ   US42806J1060

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZGQ)
Hertz Global : picks Knighthead, Certares and Apollo to fund bankruptcy exit

05/12/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
May 12 (Reuters) - Hertz Global said on Wednesday it had chosen a proposal from Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to fund the U.S. car rental's exit from bankruptcy.

The proposal, which offers to pay off all creditors in full, is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court at a hearing on May 14, the company said.

Knighthead, Certares and Apollo have been in a bidding war with other companies to provide equity capital to Hertz.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May last year after travel demand sank during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

Under the proposal, Hertz will be funded through direct common stock investments for a total of $2.781 billion, the issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a rights offering to existing shareholders to purchase $1.635 billion of additional common stock.

The plan includes $239 million of cash, common stock representing 3% of the reorganized company's shares and 30-year warrants for 18% of the common stock with a strike price based on a total equity value of $6.5 billion.

"We look forward to implementing our Chapter 11 plan, which will substantially strengthen our financial structure by eliminating 79% of our corporate debt," Chief Executive Paul Stone said.

"We are well-positioned to take advantage of increasing global travel demand and new long-term growth opportunities."

Hertz's reorganization plan is scheduled for a court hearing on June 10.

Bloomberg had earlier reported news of the funding. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 029 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 576 M 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 22 075
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Spread / Highest target -45,8%
Spread / Average Target -45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul E. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry R. Keizer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Opal G. Perry Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Intrieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.188.28%576
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-8.86%9 061
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.119.57%5 721
SIXT SE18.64%5 711
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-0.99%2 250
BARLOWORLD LIMITED13.04%1 567