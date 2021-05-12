Hertz Global : picks Knighthead, Certares and Apollo to fund bankruptcy exit

May 12 (Reuters) - Hertz Global said on Wednesday
it had chosen a proposal from Knighthead Capital Management LLC,
Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to
fund the U.S. car rental's exit from bankruptcy.
The proposal, which offers to pay off all creditors in full,
is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court at a hearing
on May 14, the company said.
Knighthead, Certares and Apollo have been in a bidding war
with other companies to provide equity capital to Hertz.
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May last year after
travel demand sank during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic
and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.
Under the proposal, Hertz will be funded through direct
common stock investments for a total of $2.781 billion, the
issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a
rights offering to existing shareholders to purchase $1.635
billion of additional common stock.
The plan includes $239 million of cash, common stock
representing 3% of the reorganized company's shares and 30-year
warrants for 18% of the common stock with a strike price based
on a total equity value of $6.5 billion.
"We look forward to implementing our Chapter 11 plan, which
will substantially strengthen our financial structure by
eliminating 79% of our corporate debt," Chief Executive Paul
Stone said.
"We are well-positioned to take advantage of increasing
global travel demand and new long-term growth opportunities."
Hertz's reorganization plan is scheduled for a court hearing
on June 10.
Bloomberg had earlier reported news of the funding.
