    HTZ   US42806J7000

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
2022-10-05
16.84 USD   -4.15%
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27

10/06/2022 | 06:43am EDT
ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)  (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link Q3 2022 earnings call - phone link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. 

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

 

