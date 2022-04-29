Hertz Global : Q1 2022 Transcript

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS

EDITED TRANSCRIPT

HTZ.OQ - Q1 2022 Hertz Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call

EVENT DATE/TIME: APRIL 27, 2022 / 9:00PM GMT

CORP ORATE P ARTI CI P ANTS

Johann Rawlinson

Kenny K. Cheung Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP Stephen M. Scherr Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director

C ON F E R E N CE C AL L P AR T I C I P AN T S

Brian Arthur Johnson Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst Chris Jon Woronka Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

Ian Alton Zaffino Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst John Michael Healy Northcoast Research Partners, LLC - MD & Equity Research Analyst Stephen White Grambling Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

P RE SE NTATI ON

Operator

Welcome to Hertz Global Holdings First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind you that this afternoon's call is being recorded by the company.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Johann Rawlinson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Johann Rawlinson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. By now, you should have our earnings press release and associated financial information.

We've also provided slides to accompany our conference call that can be accessed on our website.

I would like to remind you that certain statements made on this call contain forward-looking information.

Forward-Looking Statements section of our 2021 Form 10-K and our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and on the Hertz website.

Today, we'll use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled with GAAP numbers in our earnings press release available on the

Investor Relations section of our website. We believe that our profitability and performance is better demonstrated using these non-GAAP measures.

Comparisons discussed will exclude the effects of Donlen fleet leasing and management business, which we sold in March 2021.

On the call this afternoon, we have Stephen Scherr, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kenny Cheung, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen M. Scherr - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director

Thank you, Johann. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. This is my first call as the new CEO of Hertz, and I look forward to speaking and meeting with many of you in the coming weeks and months.

2

Let me start by saying how proud I am to be a part of this company. My first 60 days have been exciting and have provided me with valuable insights into the business, both in terms of what we do well and equally where we need to improve. I've spent considerable time with our senior leadership team as well as our colleagues in the field at locations across the country. My initial impressions are uniformly positive and consistent with what attracted me to the opportunity to lead this company.

Hertz possesses an extraordinary brand, a brand that is commercially powerful and that aligns well with other emerging leaders in mobility. It is also a brand that attracts talent, both in terms of retention and in bringing new talent to the company. Hertz benefits from an exceptionally resilient workforce with employees that have long tenure at the company with a deep appreciation for and relationship with our customers. These tenured employees, combined with new and innovative talent, is a powerful combination.

Hertz enjoys an exciting first-mover advantage with electric vehicles, now deployed across more than 30 markets in RAC and TNC. A considerable portion of our fleet will be electric by year-end with promising economics as EVs command higher pricing and draw lower operating costs. We are benefiting from early performance analytics and a growing roster of OEM partners.

And of significance, Hertz operates from a position of financial strength following its reorganization with impressive cash flow conversion, a renewed focus on returns, low leverage and a disciplined fleet size that is more in balance with demand at better margins than where the industry has been historically.

I took the CEO seat at Hertz because this company has the potential to reimagine its customer offering, produce higher returns and grow through its participation in the mobility equation through improved technology and better use of data. Hertz will continue to move people and things as it has throughout its 103-year history, except we will do it now in the context of a changing mobility landscape. We are building a more diversified fleet, including electric vehicles and a wider set of customer channels, including individuals, corporates and ridesharing.

At its core and borrowing from my past, I have come to view Hertz as an asset management business that combines vehicle purchasing, renting and disposition into a single analytical framework against which we measure returns. With a renewed focus on customers and greater attention to return on our assets, the Hertz of the future will be fundamentally different from the Hertz of the past.

There is much to do. The journey to improve our technology is underway. From the use of mobile phones to the deployment of telematics, to the incorporation of artificial intelligence, Hertz will be in a better position to serve our customers, to price our assets and to manage our business.

We are building in the cloud with API architecture to enable Hertz to partner with others. We will have nearly the entire North

American fleet equipped with telematics by year-end. All technology need not be built by Hertz as we can embed existing advancements in our systems at lower cost.

What's more, with a growing EV fleet and a network of charging stations on our premises expanding to 3,000 across 80 markets by year-end, we will participate in the development of a new large-scale charging network being conceived both in the U.S. and abroad. Interested parties include governments, private capital, energy companies and infrastructure investors. As the mobility ecosystem changes, Hertz will play in it and grow with it.

To accomplish our objectives, we must compete in the race for talent. On this score, we are beginning with an exceptional base. As I noted, I have met with some of our Hertz professionals who have been with us for 25, 40 and even close to 50 years. We are also attracting new talent with a focus on engineering, technology and product design to a new and exciting opportunity at Hertz, including our announcement this morning of a new Chief Product Development Officer and recently around a new General Counsel.

We also implemented a company-wide profit sharing program, which means now all Hertz employees will participate in our success and will be awarded with cash bonuses as we hit profitability and customer satisfaction targets. Combining young innovative talent with technology will be a priority for the company in the pursuit of our strategic objectives.

3

