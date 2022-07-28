Log in
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
05:34pHERTZ GLOBAL : Q2 2022 Results Infographic
PU
05:34pHERTZ GLOBAL : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:27pHertz Global Holdings Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Higher Revenue; Shares Rise
MT
Hertz Global : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

07/28/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

July 28, 2022

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made within this presentation contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and by their nature are subject to inherent uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking information relayed in this presentation speaks only as of July 28, 2022, and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or the "Company") undertakes no obligation to update that information to reflect changed circumstances.

Additional information concerning these statements is contained in the Company's press release regarding its second quarter 2022 results issued on July 28, 2022, and in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-looking Statements" contained in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2022, Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on the SEC's website, the Hertz website, or from the Company.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The following non-GAAP measures and key metrics will be used in the presentation:

  • Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
  • Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted EPS
  • Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow
  • Average Vehicles
  • Average Rentable Vehicles
  • Vehicle Utilization
  • Transaction Days
  • Total RPD
  • Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
  • Depreciation Per Unit Per Month

Note: Definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and definitions of key metrics are provided in the Company's second quarter 2022 press release issued on July 28, 2022, available on the Company's website.

2

AGENDA

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

OVERVIEW

OVERVIEW

Stephen Scherr

Kenny Cheung

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

3

Business Overview

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2022 KEY BUSINESS METRICS

ADJUSTED

MONTHLY

REVENUE

CORPORATE

ADJUSTED EPS

REVENUE PER

EBITDA

UNIT

$2.3B

$764M

$1.22

$1,606

NET CORP.

ADJUSTED

LIQUIDITY

OPERATING

LEVERAGE

CASH FLOW

0.6x

$2.5B

$585M

Leveraging technology, talent, brand and a strong financial

position to advance Hertz's strategy

5

Disclaimer

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:32:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
