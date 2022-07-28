Hertz Global : Q2 2022 Results Infographic

"Our second quarter results were impressive and position us well for the peak summer season. We produced record Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, taking advantage of positive market conditions. The hard work of our team and the resulting financial performance provided us with the opportunity to pursue investments in technology and a younger fleet, while returning capital to shareholders."
- Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO
STRATEGIC OPERATIONAL PROGRESS
Strategic Relationships
EV Charging Stations
Tesla EV Transaction Days
• Tesla
• Polestar
1,300+ Level 2 chargers
Uber drivers 500k+
• Uber
• Lyft
installed across 80 markets
Leisure and Corporate 160k+
• Carvana
• AmexGBT
globally
EV NPS scores +10 pts
• AWS
• Oracle
Refer to the Company's Q2 2022 press release for non-GAAP reconciliations
