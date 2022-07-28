Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTZ   US42806J7000

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
20.16 USD   +15.73%
05:34pHERTZ GLOBAL : Q2 2022 Results Infographic
PU
05:34pHERTZ GLOBAL : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:27pHertz Global Holdings Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Higher Revenue; Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hertz Global : Q2 2022 Results Infographic

07/28/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Record Q2 Adjusted

Generating more

Continued momentum

Corporate EBITDA and

Adjusted Corporate

in electrification of the

adjusted operating

EBITDA and cash

fleet and telematics

cash flow

flows with fewer cars

(~75% of Americas

fleet connected)

Q2 2022 KEY BUSINESS METRICS

ADJUSTED

MONTHLY

REVENUE

CORPORATE

ADJUSTED EPS

REVENUE PER

EBITDA

UNIT

$2.3B

$764M

$1.22

$1,606

GAAP Net Income = $940M

GAAP = $1.13

NET CORP.

ADJUSTED

LIQUIDITY

OPERATING CASH

LEVERAGE

FLOW

0.6x

$2.5B

$585M

GAAP = $708M

"Our second quarter results were impressive and position us well for the peak summer season. We produced record Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, taking advantage of positive market conditions. The hard work of our team and the resulting financial performance provided us with the opportunity to pursue investments in technology and a younger fleet, while returning capital to shareholders."

- Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO

STRATEGIC OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

Strategic Relationships

EV Charging Stations

Tesla EV Transaction Days

• Tesla

• Polestar

1,300+ Level 2 chargers

Uber drivers 500k+

• Uber

• Lyft

installed across 80 markets

Leisure and Corporate 160k+

• Carvana

• AmexGBT

globally

EV NPS scores +10 pts

• AWS

• Oracle

Refer to the Company's Q2 2022 press release for non-GAAP reconciliations

© 2022 Hertz System, Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:32:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 154 M - -
Net income 2022 1 518 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 179 M 7 179 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,42 $
Average target price 26,80 $
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Stone President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Gregory OHara Chairman
Tim M. Langley-Hawthorne Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-30.29%7 179
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-24.63%7 547
SIXT SE-27.64%4 581
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP0.55%2 582
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS2.72%2 307
LOTTE RENTAL CO.,LTD.4.59%1 104