Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's
rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla
cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed
on Tuesday.
Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for
the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the
filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its
international fleet.
That implies the company's fleet has 48,344 Tesla EVs, or
less than half of the 100,000 electric cars the company decided
to order from the automaker by the end of 2022.
Hertz's decision to bolster its fleet with Teslas had
briefly helped the EV maker hit $1 trillion in market value in
2021.
However, after a year of slowing demand for cars, supply
chain disruptions and Elon Musk's Twitter distraction, the
company's market capitalization stands at $616.24 billion as of
last close.
Hertz did not give details on why it has added fewer Teslas
than it originally planned to order.
The car rental service on Tuesday forecast upbeat revenue
and profit for its second and third quarters as it expected a
weak economy to boost demand for rental cars.
