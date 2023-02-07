Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTZ   US42806J7000

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45:49 2023-02-07 pm EST
18.99 USD   +7.41%
03:34pHertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned
RE
01:14pHertz Touts Strong Start to 2023 After Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
10:37aMorgan Stanley Reiterates Hertz Global Holdings at Equalweight With $20 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned

02/07/2023 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its international fleet.

That implies the company's fleet has 48,344 Tesla EVs, or less than half of the 100,000 electric cars the company decided to order from the automaker by the end of 2022.

Hertz's decision to bolster its fleet with Teslas had briefly helped the EV maker hit $1 trillion in market value in 2021.

However, after a year of slowing demand for cars, supply chain disruptions and Elon Musk's Twitter distraction, the company's market capitalization stands at $616.24 billion as of last close.

Hertz did not give details on why it has added fewer Teslas than it originally planned to order.

The car rental service on Tuesday forecast upbeat revenue and profit for its second and third quarters as it expected a weak economy to boost demand for rental cars. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 7.32% 18.99 Delayed Quote.14.88%
TESLA, INC. 0.55% 196.1867 Delayed Quote.58.11%
All news about HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
03:34pHertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned
RE
01:14pHertz Touts Strong Start to 2023 After Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
10:37aMorgan Stanley Reiterates Hertz Global Holdings at Equalweight With $20 Price Target
MT
08:30aTranscript : Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
08:23aHertz Global Holdings Q4 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Increases
MT
07:39aHertz reports quarterly profit on rental car demand
RE
07:36aEarnings Flash (HTZ) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $2.04B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
07:36aEarnings Flash (HTZ) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Posts Q4 EPS $0.50, vs. Street Est of $0.47
MT
07:35aHERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07:31aHertz reports strong fourth quarter and record full year 2022 net income and adjusted c..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 683 M - -
Net income 2022 2 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 904 M 5 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,68 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen M. Scherr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul E. Stone President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim M. Langley-Hawthorne Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Intrieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.88%5 904
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.8.48%10 892
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.29.56%8 807
SIXT SE35.66%5 069
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY9.53%948
LOTTE RENTAL CO.,LTD.1.63%816