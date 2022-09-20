Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTZ   US42806J7000

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:19 2022-09-20 pm EDT
18.29 USD   -1.08%
12:14pHertz plans to order up to 175,000 GM electric vehicles by 2027
RE
08/11Tigress Financial Adjusts Hertz Global Holdings' Price Target to $34 From $32, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/10Tigress Financial Raises Price Target for Hertz Global Holdings to $34 From $32 on Strong Rental Car Demand, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 GM electric vehicles by 2027

09/20/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Signage is seen at Hertz rental car at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors electric vehicles over the next five years, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models.

Hertz and GM on Tuesday announced a joint agreement in which the rental car firm will order Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs through 2027. Hertz expects to begin taking delivery of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs in early 2023.

GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement the automaker's work "with Hertz is a huge step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption that will help create thousands of new EV customers for GM."

Hertz current goal is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024. In April, Hertz said it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar and in October 2021 Hertz its intent to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV maker's Model 3.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.55% 39.9 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.97% 18.36 Delayed Quote.-26.01%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC -0.71% 7.02 Delayed Quote.-39.57%
TESLA, INC. 1.27% 313.06 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 919 M - -
Net income 2022 2 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 662 M 6 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Technical analysis trends HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,49 $
Average target price 29,60 $
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Stone President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Gregory OHara Chairman
Tim M. Langley-Hawthorne Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-26.01%6 662
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.19.38%11 845
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-25.65%7 410
SIXT SE-41.97%3 636
CIA LOCA2.72%2 415
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-12.61%957