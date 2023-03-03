Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTZ   US42806J7000

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13:23 2023-03-03 pm EST
18.75 USD   +2.18%
01:20pScooter startup Lime sues Hertz for poaching engineers
RE
11:31aHertz Launches "Hertz Electrifies" in Denver
PR
03/02Hertz Global Holdings, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scooter startup Lime sues Hertz for poaching engineers

03/03/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks by the counter at Hertz rental car at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Urban scooter company Lime sued Hertz Corp on Thursday alleging unfair competition and accusing the rental car giant of improperly hiring the startup's senior engineers.

San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings Inc, which does business as Lime, filed the lawsuit in California federal court seeking unspecified monetary damages and an injunction "to recover and protect its trade secrets."

It also named Charlie Fang, who previously was Lime's head of engineering, and another engineer as defendants. Lime claimed that Fang, who joined Hertz last year as a senior vice president, violated his employment agreement to not solicit former colleagues after leaving the company.

Hertz said in a statement it "vehemently disagrees with the claims made in the lawsuit." Fang did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The loss of engineers has "significantly harmed" Lime, which provides short-term e-bike and scooter rentals in about 30 countries. The company said in the lawsuit it now faces "staff shortages, recruiting costs, and critical project delays."

Hertz sought to "capitalize" on Fang and his team's knowledge of building "back-end infrastructure for ride-sharing and consumer facing apps so that it could gain a competitive advantage over other companies," according to the complaint.

Hertz Corp, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, is a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Lime's former head of supply engineering, Kai Cong, was also named a defendant. Cong, now at Hertz, did not immediately respond on Friday to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit claimed Cong improperly downloaded confidential Lime files before his departure in December.

A representative from Lime did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hertz has disputed that the non-solicitation agreements at issue in the case are enforceable, the lawsuit said.

The case is Neutron Holdings Inc v Hertz Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00934.

For plaintiff: Melvin Felton and Stephanie Jones-Nojima of Sanders Roberts

For defendants: No appearance yet

Read more:

India's auto show set to feature electric cars, scooters

Dott to roll out e-scooter expansion with extra $70 million funding

After Wild West start, scooter providers chase scale to survive

E-scooter startup Lime raises $523 mln, eyes going public in 2022

(Edited by Leigh Jones and Josie Kao)

By Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.96% 18.73 Delayed Quote.19.23%
NOJIMA CORPORATION 1.47% 1385 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
All news about HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:20pScooter startup Lime sues Hertz for poaching engineers
RE
11:31aHertz Launches "Hertz Electrifies" in Denver
PR
03/02Hertz Global Holdings, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/16BP Eyes Expanded US Convenience, Mobility Footprint With $1.3 Billion Deal to Buy Trave..
MT
02/15BP to Invest $1 Billion in EV Charging Stations in the US by 2030
MT
02/15Factbox-Potential winners and losers from the new U.S. EV charging standards
RE
02/15Hertz Global : Bp plans to invest $1 billion in EV charging across US by 2030, helping to ..
PU
02/10Blink to Provide Free EV Charging to Hertz Customers in Phoenix Over Weekend
MT
02/09Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Hertz Global Holdings to $20 From $18, Maintains Ne..
MT
02/08Deutsche Bank Adjusts Hertz Global's Price Target to $27 From $29, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 285 M - -
Net income 2023 777 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 916 M 5 916 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,35 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen M. Scherr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul E. Stone President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim M. Langley-Hawthorne Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Intrieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.19.23%5 916
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.0.30%9 998
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.36.44%8 828
SIXT SE45.08%5 364
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY21.58%1 052
LOTTE RENTAL CO.,LTD.-2.71%751