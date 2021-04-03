Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.    HTZG.Q

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZG.Q)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hertz Global : selects Chapter 11 exit plan backed by Centerbridge, Warburg, Dundon

04/03/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport

(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Saturday it has selected an enhanced proposal from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus, and Dundon Capital Partners to provide the equity capital required to fund the car rental company's exit from Chapter 11.

The proposed deal, which is subject to approval by the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, is supported by holders of over 85% of the company's unsecured notes, Hertz said in a statement.

Under the deal, the supporting noteholders have given the green signal to support the exchange of the unsecured funded debt claims against the company for approximately 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company, and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity.

They have also committed to purchase, or otherwise backstop, the full $1.6 billion of equity being offered to the holders of the company's unsecured funded debt.

"This plan accomplishes all the goals we set out to achieve through our financial restructuring. Our new sponsors combined with our strong leadership team will bring significant operational experience across fleet financing and management, which will benefit all of our stakeholders," Chief Executive Paul Stone said.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May as travel plummeted during the pandemic, slamming the car rental business, and talks with creditors failed to result in much-needed relief.

On March 2, Hertz said two investment firms -- Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC -- will buy a majority stake in the company for $4.2 billion under a restructuring plan expected to help it out of bankruptcy by early- to mid-summer.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:30pHERTZ GLOBAL  : selects Chapter 11 exit plan backed by Centerbridge, Warburg, Du..
RE
03/31ATHENE  : Hertz Global Holdings Completes Sale Of Fleet Management Leader Donlen..
AQ
03/31HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets..
AQ
03/30Investors Mount Competing Bids to Buy Hertz Out of Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/30Investors Mount Competing Bids to Buy Hertz Out of Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
03/03HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Consumer Cos Slip As Vaccine Optimism Wanes Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03/02HERTZ GLOBAL  : eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
AQ
03/02Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 939 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 075
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 1,85 $
Spread / Highest target 8,11%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul E. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenny K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry R. Keizer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Opal G. Perry Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Intrieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.44.53%289
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-12.92%7 906
SIXT SE17.01%5 433
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.98.95%5 183
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-33.79%1 453
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-2.36%1 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ