NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) between April 27, 2023 and April 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 30, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz's electric vehicles ("EVs") was not as strong as defendants had led investors to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz's financial results; and (6) as a result, Hertz's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

