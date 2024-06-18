BENSALEM, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have the opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTZ).

Class Period: April 27, 2023 – April 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their Hertz investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz's EVs was not as strong as Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz's financial results; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/htz-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-hertz-global-holdings-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-302176084.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith