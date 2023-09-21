Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

