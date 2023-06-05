Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hesai Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSAI   US4280501085

HESAI GROUP

(HSAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:51:48 2023-06-05 pm EDT
8.365 USD   -2.28%
12:31pClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hesai Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023
PR
12:04pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hesai Group (HSAI)
BU
06/04Hsai Final Deadline Notice : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Hesai Group Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - HSAI
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hesai Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023

06/05/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Hesai Group ("Hesai") (NASDAQ: HSAI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Hesai's February 2023 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Hesai, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hesai-group-class-action-submission-form?prid=40240&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Hesai includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group's gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group's gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3); as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

DEADLINE: June 6, 2023

Aggrieved Hesai investors only have until June 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-hesai-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-6-2023-301842383.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HESAI GROUP
12:31pClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hesai Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
12:04pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
06/04Hsai Final Deadline Notice : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Hesai Group Inv..
NE
06/03Hesai Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Invest..
PR
06/02Hesai Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action L..
BU
06/02Hsai Final Deadline Alert : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Hesai Group Investor..
PR
06/02Hsai Final Deadline Notice : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hesai Group Invest..
NE
06/02HSAI Jakubowitz Law Reminds Hesai Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, ..
PR
06/01Hsai Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Hesai Group Investors of a Class Action Law..
PR
05/31Hsai Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 in the..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HESAI GROUP
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer