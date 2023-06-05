Advanced search
    HSAI   US4280501085

HESAI GROUP

(HSAI)
02:33:27 2023-06-05 pm EDT
8.285 USD   -3.21%
02:06pFinal Deadline Tomorrow : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Hesai Group with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
12:31pClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hesai Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023
PR
12:04pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hesai Group (HSAI)
BU
FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Hesai Group with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/05/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Hesai Group ("Hesai" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HSAI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in February 2023 (the "IPO") are encouraged to contact the firm before June 6, 2023.          

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hesai suffered from decreased gross margins due to a lower in-house utilization rate. The Company's gross margin for the fourth quarter was 30%, a figure the Company knew more than a month before the date of its amended registration statement. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-tomorrow-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-hesai-group-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301842477.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
