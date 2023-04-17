Advanced search
    HSAI   US4280501085

HESAI GROUP

(HSAI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:16:19 2023-04-17 pm EDT
12.51 USD   +4.82%
Hesai Responds to Patent Infringement Lawsuits

04/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
SHANGHAI, China, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions, today released the following statement regarding the patent infringement lawsuits recently filed by Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) with the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Hesai’s independently developed LiDAR technology is the result of years of investment in research, development, and engineering. Hesai disputes Ouster’s allegations of patent infringement and will vigorously defend itself against such allegations.

Hesai has become the global leader in providing superior LiDAR technology to the market and has over 300 patents and 700 pending patent applications worldwide. Hesai values and respects valid and enforceable intellectual property rights and will defend itself against any allegations that are improper or lack merit.

Yifan (David) Li, Hesai's Co-Founder and CEO, stated, “We believe Ouster’s complaints are deeply flawed and lack merit. We invest heavily in proprietary research and development. We have more than 700 staff working in our R&D and manufacturing teams. We also regard our own trademarks, patents, domain names, trade secrets, proprietary technologies, and similar intellectual property as critical to our success.”

Hesai has been a pioneer in introducing new technologies to the LiDAR industry. As the global leader in providing LiDAR technology solutions, the Company has cumulatively delivered more than 130,000 units since inception and more than 80,000 units in 2022. The Company’s 2022 LiDAR revenues and LiDAR unit deliveries easily exceeded the cumulative 2022 totals for the eight other U.S. listed LiDAR companies combined.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company’s LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates LiDAR designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries as of December 31, 2022.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Hesai Group
Investor Relations
Email: ir@hesaitech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com


