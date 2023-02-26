Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up

(Repeats analysis from Friday with no changes)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Many large money
managers are steering clear of Chinese assets, missing out on
the nation's post-COVID stock market rally in the latest example
of strategic concerns trumping juicy returns.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has rallied 50% in the three
months to the end of January, but incoming foreign investment
has moderated and broker analysis attributes much of the rally
to hedge funds seeking quick gains.
For longer-term investors, the explosion of friction into
outright conflict in Ukraine and President Xi Jinping's
consolidation of power in China have given pause for thought
while Sino-U.S. competition also heats up.
Several say the perceived danger of conflict across the
Taiwan Strait has risen. Others note that war in Ukraine has
solidified diplomatic and trade alliances, with China and the
West increasingly on opposing sides - all of which represent new
risks in parking money in the world's second-biggest economy.
"For the American investor, we have to consider whether we
are enabling economic development of an adversarial government,"
said Kevin Philip, partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors in Los
Angeles, which manages $9.5 billion in assets for more than 350
high-net-worth families, individuals and foundations.
"For our investors who might have that concern, there are
plenty of other opportunities away from China."
SLOWING INFLOWS
Money flows imply others are also holding back and the price
action shows months of gains are turning choppy and fickle.
Monthly data shows investment in China-focused equity funds
hit an eight-month high of $15.4 billion in December but ebbed
to $4.3 billion in January. Money movement via the stock Connect
scheme that allows foreigners to access companies listed in
mainland China has also slowed this month to about 20 billion
yuan ($3 billion), down from 64 billion yuan in January.
"Long-duration capital managers are somewhat hesitant to
deploy fresh capital to work," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a
note based on investor meetings in the United States and Middle
East, citing "an uncertain U.S.-China geopolitical environment".
That reluctance despite large potential returns - the
Shanghai Composite rose 15% from late October to late
January - prompts deeper questions.
The concern flagged by some is whether this is part of a
structural downgrade for Chinese assets, said Will Malcolm, a
Singapore-based portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.
His fund is overweight in Chinese stocks and has benefited
from three months of gains. But he is now trimming that
position, citing the need to be "a little bit more discerning"
on exposure to different areas of the Chinese market.
Man Numeric, which manages assets for sovereign wealth
funds, pension plans, foundations and endowments, has found that
some institutional investors are rethinking allocations despite
the opportunities on offer.
"There are some clients that are viewing the world as China
in and ex-China when they are thinking about emerging markets,"
said CEO Greg Bond.
BIDING TIME?
That's not to say there is no foreign interest in China.
Allocation decision-makers may just be biding their time.
Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group raised $190
million from a U.S. initial public offering this month.
Alice Shen, a senior associate at Sydney-based fund manager
VanEck, says that geopolitics are a concern but it is hard to
ignore the weight of China's economy
"To navigate through this, we prefer the onshore A-share
market, which is generally more sheltered from external shocks
compared to ADRs and H-shares," she said.
Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong, expects the tune to change when the economic data
starts to describe a robust recovery in spending and demand.
That could attract cash in a hurry, but the behaviour of
large investors so far suggests that a large sentiment shift
will be needed.
"China is going to do a big charm offensive trying to get
investors back, but I think investors are hesitant," said one
U.S. corporate pension fund's chief investment officer, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to
discuss allocation strategy publicly.
"If people weren't hesitant, with some of the incidents that
have happened recently on the geopolitical front, you would have
seen a lot more capital rush into China ... people are just a
bit wary right now."
