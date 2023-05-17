Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hesai Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSAI   US4280501085

HESAI GROUP

(HSAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
8.100 USD   +9.61%
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Hesai Group Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of June 6, 2023 - (nasdaq : Hsai)
PR
05/16Hsai Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Hesai Group Shareholders
PR
05/15Hesai Becomes the First Lidar Company to Obtain ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management Certification
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Hesai Group of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 - (NASDAQ: HSAI)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Hesai Group.

Shareholders who purchased shares of HSAI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hesai-group-loss-submission-form/?id=39476&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Hesai's February 2023 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group's gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group's gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3); as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

DEADLINE: June 6, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hesai-group-loss-submission-form/?id=39476&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HSAI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 6, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-hesai-group-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-6-2023--nasdaq-hsai-301826789.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HESAI GROUP
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Hsai)
PR
05/16Hsai Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 in the..
PR
05/15Hesai Becomes the First Lidar Company to Obtain ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity ..
PR
05/15Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hesai Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
05/13Hesai Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Invest..
PR
05/12ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Hesai Group Investors with Losses to Se..
PR
05/12HSAI Jakubowitz Law Reminds Hesai Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, ..
PR
05/11U.S. trade panel votes to investigate lidar tech company Ouster's patent suit against r..
RE
05/11Hesai Opens Office in Europe's "Car Capital" Stuttgart, Accelerating Its Global Busines..
PR
05/11Hsai Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Hesai Group Investors of a Class Action Law..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HESAI GROUP
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer