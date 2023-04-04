Advanced search
    HSKA   US42805E3062

HESKA CORPORATION

(HSKA)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
116.90 USD   -0.71%
04/04Heska Corporation Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Heska Corporation - HSKA
BU
04/03Heska Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Heska Agrees to Buyout Deal With Dog Food Pedigree Maker Mars
MT
HESKA CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Heska Corporation - HSKA

04/04/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Heska Corporation (NasdaqCM: HSKA) to Mars, Incorporated. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Heska will receive $120.00 in cash for each share of Heska that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-hska/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 281 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,97 M - -
Net cash 2023 68,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -138x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 271 M 1 271 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends HESKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 116,90 $
Average target price 130,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine I. Grassman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott W. Humphrey Chairman
Glenn R. Frank Vice President-Research & Development
Christopher D. Sveen Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESKA CORPORATION88.06%1 280
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.47%176 558
STRYKER CORPORATION16.76%108 937
MEDTRONIC PLC2.51%105 995
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-3.51%79 132
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.89%70 110
