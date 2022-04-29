Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heska Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSKA   US42805E3062

HESKA CORPORATION

(HSKA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
117.26 USD   -2.83%
08:01aHeska to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day on May 17, 2022
PR
04/18Heska First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for May 9, 2022
PR
04/14Heska Announces its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 4, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heska to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day on May 17, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOVELAND, Colo., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, plans to host its 2022 Investor Day in a virtual format on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Members of Heska's leadership will provide strategic updates and discuss the Company's key growth drivers.

Company presentations will cover:

  • Heska Position in Global Veterinary Health Market
  • Heska Strategic Plan 2023 – 2027:  Win at Scale and Reinvention
  • The Complete Heska Portfolio:  New Products and Services
  • Heska Sales and Profits:  Multi-Year Financial Targets, Key Metrics and Considerations

A question and answer session with management will follow the prepared remarks and formal presentation.

To access the virtual event, register by visiting: https://heska-investor-day-2022.open-exchange.net/. The event will be webcast and the presentations will be posted to Heska's investor relations website. A replay will be available for one year. For additional information or questions, please Contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com or 970-617-8399.

About Heska 
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-to-host-virtual-2022-investor-day-on-may-17-2022-301535280.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HESKA CORPORATION
08:01aHeska to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day on May 17, 2022
PR
04/18Heska First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for May 9, 2022
PR
04/14Heska Announces its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 4, 2022
PR
03/29Heska Enters License Deal For VolitionRx's Nu.Q Test
MT
03/29Heska Corporation Announces an Exclusive Global Supply and Licensing Agreement with Vol..
CI
03/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Heska's Price Target to $190 From $210, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Heska Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022, Mar..
CI
03/09HESKA : 2022 Heska Investor Presentation
PU
03/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Heska to $161 from $190, Maintains Equalweight ..
MT
02/28HESKA : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HESKA CORPORATION
More recommendations