  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hess Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status

12/13/2021 | 08:39am EST
Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2021. Hess has earned Leadership status for 13 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our leadership in climate related performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess will continue to be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy.”

CDP scores are based on a company’s climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

In addition, Newsweek just published its third annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess. Of the 500 companies on the 2022 list, Hess is the highest ranked oil and gas producer. The ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies with U.S. headquarters by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available key performance indicators for environmental, social and corporate governance. The complete list and methodology are available here.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 296 M - -
Net income 2021 557 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,3x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 24 366 M 24 366 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 79,16 $
Average target price 104,75 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION49.95%24 366
CONOCOPHILLIPS83.77%96 929
EOG RESOURCES, INC.79.83%52 471
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED73.16%49 039
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY61.78%44 982
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 311