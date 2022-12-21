Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hess Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45 2022-12-21 pm EST
140.42 USD   +3.24%
03:13pHess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status and Transition Pathway Initiative Level 4 Status
BU
12/19Hess to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference
BU
12/19Piper Sandler Adjusts Hess Price Target to $156 From $164, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status and Transition Pathway Initiative Level 4 Status

12/21/2022 | 03:13pm EST
Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2022. Hess has earned Leadership status for 14 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

CDP scores are based on a company’s climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) released its 2022 assessment scores in October on the progress of approximately 600 companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI’s 2022 report, Hess has achieved Level 4 status, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective.

“We are proud to be recognized for our industry leadership in climate related performance, disclosure and risk management,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 714 M - -
Net income 2022 2 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 41 713 M 41 713 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 136,01 $
Average target price 146,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch SVP-Global Developments, Drilling & Completions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION83.72%41 713
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.76%333 881
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.07%140 370
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.40%74 299
CNOOC LIMITED22.91%60 288
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.21%59 539