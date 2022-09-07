Log in
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
117.96 USD   -1.24%
Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

09/07/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2022.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 910 M - -
Net income 2022 2 731 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 36 787 M 36 787 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 89,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 117,96 $
Average target price 131,83 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
