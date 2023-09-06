The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 29, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2023.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

