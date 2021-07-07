Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hess Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/07 11:41:39 am
83.72 USD   -1.71%
11:13aHESS CORPORATION  : Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation
BU
07/06Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall
AQ
07/06MERCK KGAA  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess Corporation : Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation

07/07/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced a $1.4 million grant to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) as part of the company’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The grant includes $1 million to support the new Jackie Robinson Museum being built in New York City, which will serve as a venue for innovative educational programming and dialogue on critical social issues. The remaining $400,000 will provide four-year scholarships and support services as part of the JRF Scholarship Program to five underrepresented college students starting in the fall of 2021. In addition, Hess will provide internship opportunities for JRF Scholars, with a goal of five Hess JRF Scholar internships per year starting in 2022.

“Our company has a proud history of social investment programs focused on education to advance equal opportunity and economic growth throughout society,” said Chief Executive Officer John Hess. “We are delighted to support the Jackie Robinson Foundation in its celebrated work to promote the humanitarian values that defined Jackie Robinson’s life through higher education and leadership.”

“The Jackie Robinson Foundation is extremely grateful for Hess Corporation’s generous investment in our mission. This extraordinary gift allows us to provide critical support to young leaders who go on to embrace the values embedded in the life and legacy of our namesake,” said Della Britton, JRF President and CEO. “What’s more, Hess’ pledge to help bring to fruition the Jackie Robinson Museum also speaks to its commitment to promote equal opportunity and to challenge society to use history to inform a better future. We could not be more thrilled to partner with Hess Corporation.”

About Hess

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Since 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has perpetuated the memory of Jackie Robinson by providing four-year scholarships and comprehensive support to highly motivated students with financial need attending colleges and universities across the country to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential. With the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in 2022, the Foundation will build on the legacy of Jackie Robinson by educating and inspiring the general public around his heroic story and the ideals and values that defined his life. Learn more by visiting www.jackierobinson.org.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HESS CORPORATION
11:13aHESS CORPORATION  : Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation
BU
07/06Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall
AQ
07/06MERCK KGAA  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/30HESS  : UBS Adjusts Hess' Price Target to $88 From $73, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/30HESS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Hess' Price Target to $104 From $98, Reiterates Over..
MT
06/28HESS  : Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Hess to $100 From $90, Maintains Ou..
MT
06/23HESS  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Hess PT to $94 From $86, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
06/22HESS  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Hess (HES)
MT
06/22HESS  : Insider Selling at Hess (HES) Continues with Significant Sale
MT
06/21INSIDER TRENDS : Hess Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 297 M - -
Net income 2021 518 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,8x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 26 108 M 26 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 85,18 $
Average target price 94,68 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION61.36%27 377
CONOCOPHILLIPS50.74%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED27.02%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.67.88%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.32%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.33%40 294