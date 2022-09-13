Advanced search
Hess : Llano-6 Well, Gulf of Mexico, Achieves First Production

09/13/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09.13.2022

The Llano-6 well in the Gulf of Mexico delivered first production on August 4. The well is a tieback to Shell's Auger facility.

This latest achievement builds upon Hess' Gulf of Mexico (GoM) business, which is planning increased activity based on the success of the well, quality of the reservoir and adjacent high-value prospects.

Hess has a 50% interest in the long-producing Llano field, located about 150 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Garden Banks area in an estimated 2,600 feet of water. Shell, the operator, holds a 27.5% interest, and ExxonMobil has the remaining 22.5%. The field was discovered in 1997 and achieved first oil in 2004.

Recent seismic reprocessing and analysis confirmed additional development opportunities in the field and deepened the understanding of this reservoir for Hess and its co-venture partners.

Hess, one of the largest producers in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, expects more high-value opportunities at Llano with wells planned for 2023 and 2024 spud. Additionally, Hess GoM is finalizing plans for a year-long drilling campaign starting in early 2023 that will focus on tieback and hub-class opportunities.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Disclaimer

Hess Corporation published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 15:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
