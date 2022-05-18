Log in
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 03:58:16 pm EDT
114.28 USD   -3.46%
Hess Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 15th Consecutive Year

05/18/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has once again been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No. 38 on the 2022 list for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. The annual list ranks the Russell 1000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

Hess has been named to the list for 15 consecutive years and is the only energy company to earn a place on the 2022 list. The full list is available here.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” said CEO John Hess. “As we continue to help meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and secure energy, our company will be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List by 3BL Media is based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG of 155 environmental, social and governance factors in eight categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Learn more here.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 719 M - -
Net income 2022 2 510 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 36 653 M 36 653 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 118,37 $
Average target price 133,36 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch SVP-Global Developments, Drilling & Completions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION59.89%36 653
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.27%135 814
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.44%74 632
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.13%72 615
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.04%66 909
CNOOC LIMITED36.74%66 088