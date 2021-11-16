Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hess Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess Recognized for Sustainability Performance

11/16/2021 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for 12th Consecutive Year
  • Achieves Level 4 Status in Transition Pathway Initiative 2021 Report

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 12th consecutive year and is one of only three oil and gas companies included in the North America Index. The DJSI, which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across economic, environmental and social factors, is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) recently published its 2021 report on the progress of more than 190 energy companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI’s 2021 report, Hess is one of only three U.S. oil and gas companies to achieve its top Level 4 status, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate-related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective.

“We are honored to be recognized by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Transition Pathway Initiative for delivering industry leading environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety.

Hess’ Sustainability Report describes the company’s sustainability strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance programs and initiatives. The report is available at: www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about the company is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HESS CORPORATION
03:23pHess Recognized for Sustainability Performance
BU
11/15Hess to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference
AQ
11/12Hess to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference
BU
11/11Exclusive-Exxon in talks to build fourth oil production rig for Guyana
RE
11/04HESS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
11/03U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint
RE
10/27Hess Corp sees 1 million bpd oil output from Guyana by 2027
RE
10/27Today on Wall Street: It’s a numbers game
10/27Hess Swings to Q3 Adjusted Gain, Revenue Rises
MT
10/27HESS REPORTS ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HESS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 282 M - -
Net income 2021 526 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 25 333 M 25 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,30 $
Average target price 104,25 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION55.90%25 333
CONOCOPHILLIPS81.85%95 914
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.89%54 530
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.04%49 237
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%46 541
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY60.38%44 593