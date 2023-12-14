Official HESS CORPORATION press release

Earned a Place on Both Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index Achieved Transition Pathway Initiative Top Level 4 Rating Named a 5 Year Champion of Newsweek & Statista’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 14th consecutive year and for the second time has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Only the most sustainable companies are considered each year for DJSI membership. This year, Hess is the only North American oil and gas company listed on DJSI World and one of only four North American oil and gas companies included in DJSI North America.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) recently released its 2023 Management Quality assessment scores on the progress of more than 1,000 companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. For the third consecutive year Hess achieved a Level 4 rating, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective. Details of Hess’ scores can be found here.

Last week, Newsweek published its fifth annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess. In addition, Hess has been named a 5 year champion of Newsweek & Statista's America's Most Responsible Companies as a direct reflection of the environmental, social, and governance impact made on the communities it serves and the initiatives it takes to be a good corporate citizen. The ranking is based on an analysis of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance indicators. The complete list and methodology are available here.

“We are very proud to be recognized for our industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

