Hess Reports Estimated Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Increased the gross discovered recoverable estimate for the Stabroek Block to approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up from the previous estimate of more than 10 billion boe

Sanctioned development of Yellowtail, the fourth and largest development on the Stabroek Block, with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd); first oil is expected in 2025

Commenced production from the Liza Phase 2 development on the Stabroek Block in February; production is expected to reach capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd by the third quarter

The third development on the Stabroek Block, Payara, is ahead of schedule and is now expected to startup in late 2023 with a production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd

Improved returns to shareholders through a 50 percent increase in the first quarter dividend to $0.375 per share and reduced debt by prepaying the remaining $500 million of the Corporation's $1 billion term loan First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights: Net income was $417 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with net income of $252 million, or $0.82 per share, in the first quarter of 2021; Adjusted net income 1 in the first quarter of 2022 was $404 million, or $1.30 per share

Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 276,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); Bakken net production was 152,000 boepd

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $580 million, compared with $309 million in the prior-year quarter Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $252 million, or $0.82 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $404 million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by lower sales volumes. 1. “Adjusted net income (loss)” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 8. CEO John Hess said: “Our differentiated portfolio is uniquely positioned to deliver industry leading cash flow growth and financial returns in the coming years. As our portfolio becomes increasingly free cash flow positive, we commit to prioritizing the return of capital to our shareholders through further dividend increases and share repurchases." After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows: Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2022 2021 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 460 $ 308 Midstream 72 75 Corporate, Interest and Other (115) (131) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 417 $ 252 Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 1.34 $ 0.82 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 460 $ 308 Midstream 72 75 Corporate, Interest and Other (128) (131) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 404 $ 252 Adjusted net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 1.30 $ 0.82 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 310.4 307.8 Exploration and Production: E&P net income was $460 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $308 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation’s average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $86.75 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $50.02 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the first quarter of 2022 was $39.79 per barrel, compared with $29.49 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $5.28 per mcf, compared with $4.90 per mcf in the first quarter of 2021. Net production, excluding Libya, was 276,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 315,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021, or 304,000 boepd proforma for assets sold, primarily due to field decline and unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico. Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.79 per boe (excluding Libya: $14.54 per boe) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $9.81 per boe (excluding Libya: $10.21 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The variance in cash operating costs in the first quarter of this year, versus the first quarter of last year, reflects the impacts of lower production volumes, higher production and severance taxes in North Dakota due to higher realized selling prices, and higher initial per unit cash operating costs for Liza Phase 2 during the production ramp up following first oil in February 2022. Operational Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022: Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 152,000 boepd compared with 158,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the sale of Little Knife and Murphy Creek nonstrategic acreage interests in the second quarter 2021, which contributed net production of approximately 5,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021. Net oil production was 77,000 bopd in the first quarter of 2022 and 84,000 bopd in the prior year quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, we operated three rigs and drilled 19 wells, completed 16 wells, and brought 13 new wells online. Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 30,000 boepd, compared with 56,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to field decline and unplanned downtime at the Baldpate, Penn State, and Llano fields. In February, the Corporation spud an exploration well at the Huron prospect (Hess - 40 percent) located at Green Canyon Block 69. Well results are anticipated in the second quarter. Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30 percent), net production totaled 30,000 bopd in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 31,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. In February, production commenced from the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) and contributed 7,000 net bopd in the first quarter of 2022. The Liza Destiny FPSO recently completed production optimization work initiated in March that expanded its production capacity to more than 140,000 gross bopd from 120,000 gross bopd previously. It is currently producing 130,000 gross bopd and is expected to reach its full capacity in the second quarter. The Liza Unity FPSO is expected to reach its production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd by the third quarter. In the first quarter we sold approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil from Guyana and expect to have 7 one-million barrel liftings in the second quarter and 8 one-million barrel liftings in both the third and fourth quarters. The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, with first production now expected in late 2023. In April 2022, the Corporation announced it had made the final investment decision to proceed with the Yellowtail development on the Stabroek Block after the development plan received approval from the government of Guyana. Yellowtail, the largest development thus far on the Block, will utilize the ONE GUYANA FPSO, which will develop an estimated gross resource base of approximately 925 million barrels of oil. The ONE GUYANA FPSO is expected to have a capacity of up to 250,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in 2025. Six drill centers are planned with up to 26 production wells and 25 injection wells. Excluding pre-sanction costs and FPSO purchase cost, the Corporation’s net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately $2.3 billion, of which approximately $210 million is expected in 2022, $430 million in 2023, $585 million in 2024, $390 million in 2025 and $295 million in 2026. Three new discoveries on the Stabroek Block were announced yesterday at Barreleye, Lukanani and Patwa. The Barreleye-1 well encountered approximately 230 feet of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which approximately 52 feet is high quality oil bearing. The well was drilled in 3,840 feet of water and is located approximately 20 miles southeast of the Liza Field. The Lukanani-1 well encountered 115 feet of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which approximately 76 feet is high quality oil bearing. The well was drilled in water depth of 4,068 feet and is located in the southeastern part of the block, approximately 2 miles west of the Pluma discovery. The Patwa-1 well encountered 108 feet of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 6,315 feet of water and is located approximately 3 miles northwest of the Cataback-1 discovery. South East Asia (Offshore): Total net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 64,000 boepd in both the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. Midstream: The Midstream segment had net income of $72 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $75 million in the prior-year quarter. In April 2022, the Corporation received total proceeds of $346 million related to two Hess Midstream equity transactions. During the month, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) completed a public offering of approximately 10.2 million HESM Class A shares held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners. The Corporation received net proceeds of $146 million from the public offering. Concurrent with the public offering, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of HESM, repurchased approximately 13.6 million HESM Opco Class B units from Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $400 million, of which the Corporation received net proceeds of $200 million. The purchase was financed by HESM Opco's issuance of $400 million of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030. After giving effect to the above transactions, the Corporation owns approximately 41% of HESM on a consolidated basis. Corporate, Interest and Other: After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $115 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $131 million in the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, after-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $128 million in the first quarter of 2022. Capital and Exploratory Expenditures: E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $580 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $309 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling and development activities in Guyana, the Bakken, and Malaysia and JDA. Midstream capital expenditures were $37 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $23 million in the prior-year quarter. Liquidity: Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.37 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.61 billion at March 31, 2022. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $4 million and total debt of $2.6 billion at March 31, 2022. The Corporation’s debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 40.2% at March 31, 2022 and 42.3% at December 31, 2021. In February, the Corporation repaid the remaining $500 million outstanding of its $1.0 billion term loan and, in March, increased its quarterly dividend to $0.375 per share commencing in the first quarter of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $156 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $591 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $952 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $815 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher realized selling prices, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volumes. During the first quarter of 2022, changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash flow from operating activities by $1,108 million, reflecting payments made for previously accrued Libyan income tax and royalties of approximately $470 million for the period December 2020 through November 2021, premiums paid of $325 million to remove the ceiling price on outstanding WTI and Brent crude oil collars effective April 1, 2022, and an increase in accounts receivable due to higher crude oil prices. During the first quarter of 2021, changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash flow from operating activities by $224 million. In April 2022, the Corporation received net proceeds of $146 million from the public offering of approximately 5.1 million HESM Class A shares held by the Corporation and received net proceeds of $200 million from the repurchase by HESM Opco of approximately 6.8 million HESM Opco Class B units held by the Corporation. 2. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8. Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods: The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods: Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2022 2021 (In millions) Exploration and Production $ — $ — Midstream — — Corporate, Interest and Other 13 — Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods $ 13 $ — First Quarter 2022: Results for Corporate, Interest and Other include a pre-tax gain of $22 million ($22 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of property and a charge of $9 million ($9 million after income taxes) for litigation related to our former downstream business. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures: The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss): Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2022 2021 (In millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 417 $ 252 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 13 — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 404 $ 252 The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities: Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2022 2021 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 952 $ 815 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,108) (224) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (156) $ 591 Hess Corporation will review first quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com. Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com. Forward-looking Statements This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “target” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry. Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of COVID-19; reduced demand for our products, including due to COVID-19, perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, health measures related to COVID-19, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A—Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP financial measures The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. “Adjusted net income (loss)” presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. “Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation’s ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release. Cautionary Note to Investors We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation’s Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 2,313 $ 1,898 $ 2,237 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 — — Other, net 36 21 18 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,371 1,919 2,255 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 682 518 672 Operating costs and expenses 313 265 316 Production and severance taxes 61 37 49 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 43 33 45 General and administrative expenses 110 94 86 Interest expense 123 117 121 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 337 396 398 Total costs and expenses 1,669 1,460 1,687 Income (loss) before income taxes 702 459 568 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 197 123 212 Net income (loss) 505 336 356 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 88 84 91 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 417 $ 252 $ 265 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,370 $ 2,713 Other current assets 1,896 1,633 Property, plant and equipment – net 14,489 14,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets – net 343 352 Finance lease right-of-use assets – net 140 144 Other long-term assets 1,560 1,491 Total assets $ 19,798 $ 20,515 Liabilities and equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 22 $ 517 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 91 89 Other current liabilities 2,190 2,458 Long-term debt 7,934 7,941 Long-term operating lease obligations 381 394 Long-term finance lease obligations 195 200 Other long-term liabilities 1,937 1,890 Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss) 7,074 6,706 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (766) (406) Noncontrolling interests 740 726 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,798 $ 20,515 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total Debt Hess Corporation $ 5,395 $ 5,894 Midstream (a) 2,561 2,564 Hess Consolidated $ 7,956 $ 8,458 (a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation. March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 53.7 % 55.3 % Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 40.2 % 42.3 % (a) Includes finance lease obligations. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Interest Expense Hess Corporation $ 92 $ 94 Midstream (a) 31 23 Hess Consolidated $ 123 $ 117 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 505 $ 336 $ 356 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (22) — — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 337 396 398 Exploration lease and other impairment 6 4 5 Pension settlement loss — 1 4 Stock compensation expense 33 25 16 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 55 24 64 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 38 29 43 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 952 815 886 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,108) (224) 13 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (156) 591 899 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (491) (358) (466) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (55) (27) (43) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 24 — — Other, net — — (1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (522) (385) (510) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 1 (10) (48) Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings — — — Repayments (505) (3) (2) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP — 70 108 Employee stock options exercised 33 12 2 Payments on finance lease obligations (2) (2) (3) Cash dividends paid (119) (80) (77) Noncontrolling interests, net (74) (67) (75) Other, net 1 1 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (665) (79) (95) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,343) 127 294 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,713 1,739 2,419 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,370 $ 1,866 $ 2,713 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred $ (580) $ (303) $ (607) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 34 (82) 98 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (546) $ (385) $ (509) HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 135 $ 88 $ 153 Offshore and Other 56 31 31 Total United States 191 119 184 Guyana 319 172 330 Malaysia and JDA 59 13 63 Other 11 5 16 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 580 $ 309 $ 593 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 37 $ 29 $ 40 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 37 $ 23 $ 54 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First Quarter 2022 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,704 $ 609 $ 2,313 Other, net 27 6 33 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,731 615 2,346 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 701 2 703 Operating costs and expenses 144 107 251 Production and severance taxes 58 3 61 Midstream tariffs 287 — 287 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 32 11 43 General and administrative expenses 49 8 57 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 195 97 292 Total costs and expenses 1,466 228 1,694 Results of operations before income taxes 265 387 652 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 192 192 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 265 (b) $ 195 (c) $ 460 First Quarter 2021 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,398 $ 500 $ 1,898 Other, net 12 4 16 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,410 504 1,914 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 520 22 542 Operating costs and expenses 135 73 208 Production and severance taxes 36 1 37 Midstream tariffs 262 — 262 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 30 3 33 General and administrative expenses 42 7 49 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 268 87 355 Total costs and expenses 1,293 193 1,486 Results of operations before income taxes 117 311 428 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 120 120 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 117 (d) $ 191 (e) $ 308 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $57 million (noncash premium amortization: $34 million; cash settlement: $23 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $35 million (noncash premium amortization: $21 million; cash settlement: $14 million).

(d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $39 million (noncash premium amortization: $39 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(e) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $8 million (noncash premium amortization: $8 million; cash settlement: $0 million). HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Fourth Quarter 2021 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,612 $ 625 $ 2,237 Other, net 13 2 15 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,625 627 2,252 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 668 24 692 Operating costs and expenses 167 87 254 Production and severance taxes 47 2 49 Midstream tariffs 292 — 292 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 25 20 45 General and administrative expenses 44 7 51 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 263 91 354 Total costs and expenses 1,506 231 1,737 Results of operations before income taxes 119 396 515 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 206 206 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 119 (b) $ 190 (c) $ 309 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $50 million (noncash premium amortization: $50 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $14 million; cash settlement: $0 million). HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota 77 84 79 Offshore 22 36 26 Total United States 99 120 105 Guyana 30 31 31 Malaysia and JDA 3 4 3 Other (a) 19 22 19 Total 151 177 158 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota 49 49 52 Offshore 1 4 4 Total United States 50 53 56 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota 158 151 170 Offshore 43 95 55 Total United States 201 246 225 Malaysia and JDA 364 360 375 Other (a) 12 11 11 Total 577 617 611 Barrels of oil equivalent 297 333 316 (a) Other includes production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. Denmark net production was 6,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 21,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2022, 18,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021 and 21,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2021. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil – barrels 140 227 165 Natural gas liquids – barrels 50 53 56 Natural gas – mcf 577 617 611 Barrels of oil equivalent 286 383 323 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil – barrels (b) 12,580 20,395 15,225 Natural gas liquids – barrels 4,539 4,802 5,124 Natural gas – mcf 51,898 55,513 56,202 Barrels of oil equivalent 25,769 34,449 29,716 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.

(b) Sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021 include 4.2 million barrels of crude oil that were stored on very large crude carriers (VLCC) at December 31, 2020. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA First

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2021 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota (a) $ 84.77 $ 44.97 $ 67.39 Offshore 85.17 53.03 69.04 Total United States 84.85 46.73 67.80 Guyana 90.90 60.37 77.20 Malaysia and JDA 89.27 63.27 83.23 Other (b) 90.91 57.66 75.24 Worldwide 86.75 50.02 71.04 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota (a) $ 91.55 $ 47.62 $ 72.54 Offshore 91.52 56.53 74.11 Total United States 91.54 49.56 72.93 Guyana 99.76 61.85 79.94 Malaysia and JDA 89.27 63.27 83.23 Other (b) 101.04 59.61 77.78 Worldwide 94.04 52.52 75.22 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States North Dakota $ 39.88 $ 30.32 $ 36.63 Offshore 37.48 21.25 34.23 Worldwide 39.79 29.49 36.47 Natural gas - per mcf United States North Dakota $ 4.32 $ 5.93 $ 4.40 Offshore 4.46 2.95 4.63 Total United States 4.35 4.78 4.46 Malaysia and JDA 5.81 5.04 4.97 Other (b) 4.79 2.69 4.27 Worldwide 5.28 4.90 4.77 (a) Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales totaling 4.2 million barrels, the first quarter 2021 North Dakota crude oil price excluding hedging was $53.30 per barrel and $49.73 per barrel including hedging.

(b) Other includes prices related to production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. The following is a summary of the Corporation’s outstanding commodity hedging program for the remainder of calendar 2022: WTI Brent Barrels of oil per day 90,000 60,000 Average monthly floor price $60 $65 In March 2022, the Corporation paid $325 million to remove the ceiling price on its outstanding WTI and Brent crude oil collars effective April 1, 2022. Premium amortization related to the Corporation's commodity hedging program is expected to reduce second, third and fourth quarter results by approximately $165 million per quarter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005018/en/

