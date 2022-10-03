Advanced search
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40 2022-10-03 pm EDT
115.55 USD   +6.01%
12:32pHess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
09/28Factbox-U.S. companies brace for Hurricane Ian
RE
09/26North Dakota Tribal College System Announces Statewide Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Hess Corporation, Halliburton and Nabors Industries
AQ
Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

10/03/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link to receive a unique PIN and dial-in number. This conference call and subsequent replay will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company’s current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 306 M - -
Net income 2022 2 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 33 569 M 33 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch SVP-Global Developments, Drilling & Completions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION47.22%33 569