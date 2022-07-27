Log in
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20 2022-07-27 am EDT
105.17 USD   -0.07%
10:44aHESS : Supplemental Earnings information
PU
09:13aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:56aHess Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
Hess : Supplemental Earnings information

07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Supplemental Earnings Information

Second Quarter 2022

OPERATING RESULTS

1

Reported Net Income (Loss), Items Affecting Comparability & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by Operating Activity

$ In Millions, Except Per Share Data

2Q

2Q

1Q

2022

2021

2022

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP)

Exploration and Production

$

723

$

(25)

$

460

Midstream

65

76

72

Corporate and Other

(38)

(29)

(23)

Interest

(83)

(95)

(92)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

667

$

(73)

$

417

Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

2.15

$

(0.24)

$

1.34

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings - Income (Expense)

Exploration and Production

$

-

$

(147)

$

-

Midstream

-

-

-

Corporate and Other

-

-

13

Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods

$

-

$

(147)

$

13

2

Reported Net Income (Loss), Items Affecting Comparability &

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by Operating Activity (Cont'd)

$ In Millions, Except Per Share Data

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*

2Q

2Q

1Q

2022

2021

2022

Exploration and Production

$

723

$

122

$

460

Midstream

65

76

72

Corporate and Other

(38)

(29)

(36)

Interest

(83)

(95)

(92)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

667

$

74

$

404

Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

2.15

$

0.24

$

1.30

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (diluted) [in millions]

310.9

307.5

310.4

  • The Corporation has used a non-GAAP financial measure in this supplemental earnings information. "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" presented throughout this supplemental information is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of the Corporation's performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss).

3

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods

(Amounts, After Income Taxes)

2Q 2021

  • Exploration and Production - Results included:
    • A charge of $147 million in connection with abandonment obligations in the West Delta 79/86 field in the Gulf of Mexico. These abandonment obligations were assigned to the Corporation as a former owner after they were discharged from Fieldwood Energy LLC (Fieldwood) as part of Fieldwood's approved bankruptcy plan.
  • Midstream - None.
  • Corporate and Other - None.

1Q 2022

  • Exploration and Production - None.
  • Midstream - None.
  • Corporate and Other - Results included:
    • A gain of $22 million associated with the sale of property and a charge of $9 million for litigation related to the Corporation's former downstream business.

4

Disclaimer

Hess Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
