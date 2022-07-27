Hess : Supplemental Earnings information

Reported Net Income (Loss), Items Affecting Comparability & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by Operating Activity
$ In Millions, Except Per Share Data
2Q
2Q
1Q
2022
2021
2022
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP)
Exploration and Production
$
723
$
(25)
$
460
Midstream
65
76
72
Corporate and Other
(38)
(29)
(23)
Interest
(83)
(95)
(92)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
$
667
$
(73)
$
417
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
$
2.15
$
(0.24)
$
1.34
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings - Income (Expense)
Exploration and Production
$
-
$
(147)
$
-
Midstream
-
-
-
Corporate and Other
-
-
13
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
$
-
$
(147)
$
13
Reported Net Income (Loss), Items Affecting Comparability &
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by Operating Activity (Cont'd)
$ In Millions, Except Per Share Data
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*
2Q
2Q
1Q
2022
2021
2022
Exploration and Production
$
723
$
122
$
460
Midstream
65
76
72
Corporate and Other
(38)
(29)
(36)
Interest
(83)
(95)
(92)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
$
667
$
74
$
404
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
$
2.15
$
0.24
$
1.30
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (diluted) [in millions]
310.9
307.5
310.4
The Corporation has used a non-GAAP financial measure in this supplemental earnings information. "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" presented throughout this supplemental information is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of the Corporation's performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss).
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods
(Amounts, After Income Taxes)
2Q 2021
Exploration and Production -Results included:
A charge of $147 million in connection with abandonment obligations in the West Delta 79/86 field in the Gulf of Mexico. These abandonment obligations were assigned to the Corporation as a former owner after they were discharged from Fieldwood Energy LLC (Fieldwood) as part of Fieldwood's approved bankruptcy plan.
Midstream -None.
Corporate and Other -None.
1Q 2022
Exploration and Production -None.
Midstream -None.
Corporate and Other -Results included:
A gain of $22 million associated with the sale of property and a charge of $9 million for litigation related to the Corporation's former downstream business.