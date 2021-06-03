Hess : AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO HESS CORPORATION 2017 LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (Form 8-K)

AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO HESS CORPORATION

2017 LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

This Amendment No. 1 (this 'Amendment') to the Hess Corporation 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') is adopted by the Board of Directors of Hess Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the 'Company') on March 3, 2021. This Amendment will become effective upon approval by the Company's stockholders at the Company's 2021 annual meeting. Capitalized terms used, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings set forth in the Plan.

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Company originally adopted the Plan on March 1, 2017 and the stockholders of the Company approved the Plan on June 7, 2017;

WHEREAS, Section 4 of the Plan provides in part:

Subject to adjustment as provided in Section 10, the total number of Shares reserved and available for Awards under the Plan includes the following Shares: (a) 13,500,000 new Shares, plus (b) up to 6,429,132 Shares that have been approved by the Company's stockholders for issuance but have not been awarded under the Prior Plan as of March 9, 2017, plus , (c) up to 6,602,006 Shares subject to outstanding stock options or other awards under the Prior Plan as of March 9, 2017 to the extent that on or after March 9, 2017 such stock options or other awards are forfeited or such a stock option or other award is settled or terminates without a distribution of Shares (whether or not cash, other awards or other property is distributed with respect to such stock option or other award) (the 'Share Reserve');

WHEREAS, the Company has determined that it will soon exhaust the Share Reserve and has determined that the Share Reserve should be increased; and

WHEREAS, if the Company's stockholders fail to approve this Amendment, the Share Reserve under the existing Plan shall continue in full force and effect.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Plan is hereby amended as follows:

1. The Section 4 is deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: