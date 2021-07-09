Log in
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/09 02:16:22 pm
83.72 USD   +1.36%
01:45pHESS  : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
07:08aMORPHOSYS  : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/07HESS CORPORATION  : Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

07/09/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 4770318 after 9:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and enter the pass code 4770318. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

A replay of the conference call will be available from July 28 through August 12, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 4770318. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 4770318.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company’s current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 297 M - -
Net income 2021 518 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,2x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 25 317 M 25 317 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 82,60 $
Average target price 95,04 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION56.47%27 377
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.06%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED17.13%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.20%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.26%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.06%40 294