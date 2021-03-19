Log in
HESS CORPORATION

Hess : to Participate in 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

03/19/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on March 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A presentation will be posted and a replay of the audio webcast will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 528 M - -
Net income 2021 133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 340x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 20 537 M 20 537 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 73,34 $
Last Close Price 67,32 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION27.52%21 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.48%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED22.14%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.16%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.05%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY48.63%35 900
