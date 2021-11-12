Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference

11/12/2021
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference on November 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 344 M - -
Net income 2021 533 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 25 031 M 25 031 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 81,32 $
Average target price 104,25 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION54.04%25 031
CONOCOPHILLIPS80.40%95 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.90.33%55 537
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.76%49 161
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%46 582
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY60.05%44 676