Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Corporation    HES

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hess : to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:49pm EDT

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 9, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HESS CORPORATION
03:49pHESS : to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
09/02HESS : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
BU
08/27Exxon presses for government approval of third Guyana oil project
RE
08/21Exxon limits Guyana crude output due to more gas injection issues
RE
08/06HESS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/05Appeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
08/05Appeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating
DJ
08/05Appeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating -- Update
DJ
08/05Dakota Access oil pipeline users downplay need for line to investors
RE
07/31Chevron Swung to Second-Quarter Loss as Oil Demand Slumped
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 954 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 826 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 14 161 M 14 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,71 $
Last Close Price 46,41 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION-30.53%14 161
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.83%182 570
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-43.95%165 366
BP PLC-44.92%69 321
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.87%66 948
NESTE OYJ46.49%41 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group