    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-08-31 am EDT
120.52 USD   -1.31%
10:10aHess to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
05:27aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Hess to $140 From $130, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/30Barclays Adjusts Hess Price Target to $146 From $149, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/31/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the discussion will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HESS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 657 M - -
Net income 2022 2 738 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 37 613 M 37 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 89,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 122,12 $
Average target price 130,82 $
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch SVP-Global Developments, Drilling & Completions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION64.96%37 613
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.09%140 670
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.18%71 415
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION148.40%66 895
CNOOC LIMITED35.49%66 034
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.07%62 359