HESS CORPORATION

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
Hess : to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit

02/27/2021 | 03:27pm EST
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on March 1, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. # # #


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 590 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 091 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,50x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 19 991 M 19 991 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 68,16 $
Last Close Price 65,53 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION24.13%19 991
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.06%70 460
CNOOC LIMITED28.83%53 240
EOG RESOURCES, INC.29.46%37 675
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.47%32 399
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.87%32 168
